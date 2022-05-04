MARIETTA — Six Flags White Water will debut an all-new water slide, improved food and retail options and more when it kicks off its 38th season on Saturday.
The park, which boasts more than 24 structures, including several waterslides, interactive children’s areas and a wave pool, is located on Cobb Parkway next to Interstate 75 in Marietta.
“As the weather starts to warm up, our team is busy preparing for an exciting season of new thrills, fun memories with a primary focus on elevating the guest experience,” General Manager Greg Fuller said in a Wednesday news release. “We are excited for our guests to enjoy our newest water slide, Python Plunge, on Opening Day and even more thrilled to showcase our marked park improvements.”
Python Plunge is a two-person slide featuring multiple swirling discs and adrenaline-pumping drops. The ride snakes its way through the park and plummets from five stories high.
Food improvements at the park are highlighted by a new ice cream and apparel shop, Treasure & Treats, which is located next to Granny’s Funnel Cakes on the Main Street in the park. The other restaurants within the park will make improvements to their menu for the summer.
In tandem with the new food options, the park added digital menu boards to each of its five restaurants, including Sternwheeler, Primo’s Pizzeria, Granny’s Funnel Cakes, Totally Kickin’ Chicken and Seaside Fries.
The park has also made some cosmetic improvements, including freshly painted park structures and pools, along with new flowers and greenery both inside and outside of the park.
Six Flags White Water is open on weekends from May 7 to May 22. The park will be open daily starting on May 28 and through July 31. For more information and to purchase tickets and passes, visit sixflags.com/whitewater.
