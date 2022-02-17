Six Flags White Water and Six Flags Over Georgia have announced their plans for 2022, which include unveiling a new water slide and an updated version of the classic Great American Scream Machine roller coaster.
Python Plunge, a fast-paced, two-person waterslide, reaching a height of five stories, is set to open this spring at Six Flags White Water in Marietta, but no official date has been announced, according to a news release.
Just 20 miles south, in Austell, Six Flags Over Georgia has announced it will unveil the new-and-improved Great American Scream Machine this spring in celebration of the park’s 55th anniversary. Updates to the ride include a complete re-tracking and replacement of much of the wooden structure.
The Great American Scream Machine is a designated American Coaster Enthusiasts landmark because of its historical significance, as is the Mind Bender.
“We consistently look at ways to refine our offerings to elevate the guest experience,” said park president, Dale Kaetzel. “And we’re eager to welcome guests back to both parks this spring.”
Six Flags Over Georgia will open for its 55th season on March 5, and Six Flags White Water will open for its 38th season on May 7.
Apart from attractions, Six Flags Over Georgia is offering new, and old, events for guests that will be taking place throughout the year.
Events like “July 4th Fest,” “Fright Fest” and “Holiday in the Park” are all returning in 2022. Parkgoers can also look forward to events like “Spring BreakOUT” for students on spring break from April 1 to April 10, Six Flags Over Georgia’s 55th anniversary celebration on June 14 and “Brews and Bites” where guests can sample food and drinks from around Atlanta during the weekends between Aug. 13 and Sept. 4.
In a new partnership with HB Leisure, a “world leader in skill games operating in over 90 theme parks worldwide,” the news release reads, Six Flags Over Georgia has planned to revitalize the skill game experience at the park by building new infrastructure and adding new games and prizes this spring.
Currently, both parks are hiring over 1,000 new employees for the 2022 season. Those who are hired will be offered free park admission, flexible schedules, paid training and more, according to the press release, and daily walk-in interviews are held at the Six Flags Over Georgia Employment Center from 12 to 5 p.m.
Interested applicants or those who wish to purchase a 2022 season pass can learn more at sixflagsjobs.com.
