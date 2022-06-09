MARIETTA — Hundreds showed up Thursday at the Cobb County Civic Center to enjoy the 18th Biennial Quilt Show and Market, Georgia’s largest continuing juried and judged quilt show with over 300 quilts on display.
Two stories large and full of colorful, intricate quilts, the civic center’s top floor has different vendors selling smaller handmade quilts. The main floor is filled with larger quilts made by artists who can win a large sum for their efforts.
Attendees who showed up Thursday were wowed by the detail in the quilts.
“The variety is just incredible, and I’m just amazed by the workmanship and the detail they take into creating these quilts. They are all so beautiful. I enjoy barn quilts, and I’m just trying to get some inspirations, because I don’t think I could ever do this kind of thing,” said Jeri Crouse, a retired physical therapist from east Cobb.
Another attendee, Tanya Rogers, said even for those who are not quilters, it’s a great experience. Visitors should see all the beautiful creations for the inspiration.
“I think more people should come out to the events. Even if you are not a quilter, come out and see what people can do, it is simply amazing,” she said while visiting the show with her granddaughter, Ryder Reszeko.
The quilts are available for show, and are also judged by nationally-certified judges, with over $4,000 awarded to the winners.
Barbara Madison, a quilter who attended the event, said she and her quilt guild come to these shows together and enjoy seeing different techniques and learning about other quilters.
“My teacher and I always come to these things, so it’s interesting to see all that I can learn. I always enjoy quilt shows,” she said.
There is also a raffle ticket for a quilt created by East Cobb Quilters’ Guild members. The raffle ticket winner will receive baskets packed with quilting and non-quilting goodies and a sewing studio.
The show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday. Admission is $10.
