A longstanding Cobb County tradition will make its return Monday — with a twist — as Sheriff Craig Owens hosts the 31st annual boilin’ at Jim Miller Park.
Notably, it’s no longer the annual corn boilin’, as it was under predecessors Neil Warren and Bill Hutson. Owens has elected to broaden the menu, and it’s now the sheriff’s “Low Country Shrimp Boilin’.”
The tradition started decades ago under Hutson at a friend’s farm out in west Cobb, according to state Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, who’s been a fixture of the event.
“They had this fire outside and they had an old black iron washpot to cook all the corn in. We heated that washpot with pieces of firewood, which is the way they used to do the family wash because they didn’t have water heaters. It was a pretty primitive affair,” Tippins said a few years back.
Over the years, the event ballooned into a mass supper of politicos and community members. More than a thousand attendees regularly turned out under Warren’s tenure to chow down on corn, tomatoes, and fatback.
2019 was the last boilin’, the final year of Warren’s term in office before the pandemic.
Owens told the MDJ Friday one of his innovations will be to have not just shrimp, but crab, barbecue, chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs.
“We’ll keep the tradition, but change some of the ambience of it to maybe bring more people out, and make it look different from what has been in the past,” Owens said.
Helping the Democrat Owens to put on the event is DeAnna Harris, head of the Cobb County Young Republicans. The pair are hoping that bipartisan spirit will carry forth into Monday night.
“I’m the sheriff of everyone, regardless of whether you’re a Republican or Democrat. I’m everyone’s sheriff, and I want everyone to have that same type of thought process. I just don’t serve Democrats, I serve everyone regardless of your political affiliation,” Owens said.
Harris added that in lieu of the traditional stump speeches, they’ll be asking officials and candidates to get to know their candidates by manning the buffet and helping to feed the crowd.
“That's how we're going to participate in getting our candidates and elected officials out, versus just listening to stump speeches all night,” she added.
Guests Monday will include Cobb Chamber CEO Sharon Mason and former Atlanta Hawk and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, who was named a special deputy by Owens last year. Owens said the University of Georgia’s national championship trophy will be on display for photo ops.
Harris encouraged families to bring their kids out, with free admission for those under 12. Regular tickets, meanwhile, run $30 each.
The Shrimp Boilin’ kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Jim Miller Park and runs through 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://fb.me/e/1ABXh4lMp.
