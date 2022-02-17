MABLETON — South Cobb’s commissioner spoke to the Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council Wednesday about progress in the area, or, as Monique Sheffield put it, moving “D4-ward.”
Sheffield, a real estate broker, recently marked one year in office, having been elected in the 2020 election.
“Beyond the titles and positions, Commissioner Sheffield is a force,” said Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, introducing her colleague. “She is always thoughtful, always pragmatic, always considerate, always prepared, always sharp. And she genuinely wants to do what's right in everything that she does, and with everyone who she comes into contact with.”
For Sheffield, highlights of the past year include passing the county budget with no millage rate increase.
Sheffield was also proud of the county’s disbursement of $40 million in federal rental assistance funds, which helped keep housing-insecure people in their homes through the pandemic.
Still, Sheffield said the county needs to craft policies that encourage affordable living options for people of different income levels and stages of life.
“While housing prices for both rental and purchases have become a nationwide issue on the local level, we are currently meeting with industry professionals and stakeholders for viable solutions to handle the housing crisis within our county,” Sheffield said.
The county is working with consultants to see how it will spend the $147 million it has received from the federal government due to the American Rescue Plan Act. Prior research, Sheffield said, indicates that some of the county’s greatest needs include workforce development, stormwater/sewer infrastructure, public health and safety, and small business support.
South Cobb will soon get a new recreation and community center in the Osborne area. Commissioners selected a series of parcels next to Birney Elementary School late last year for the center.
“Once the transaction has been finalized, we will have town halls to solicit input from the community on the design of the rec center and the desired amenities,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield was also excited about zoning cases last year, such as the mixed-use development in downtown Mableton that will bring more than 300 new apartments.
In the law enforcement realm, Sheffield said she is working on bringing a new police precinct to Riverside Parkway.
The 2022 SPLOST cycle also includes $550,000 to update South Cobb Regional Library.
Roads, bridges and more
Transit and infrastructure ate up much of Sheffield’s speaking time. Commissioners plan to ask voters to approve a 1% sales tax to fund new transit and mobility infrastructure — also known as the M-SPLOST. The county began holding town halls last year to solicit public input. Expanding transit options in the county will create jobs and improve air quality, she said.
While there’s no consensus on the most ambitious option, heavy rail, “there is a consensus that there needs to be greater mobility options and connections between some of our more populous areas of the county,” Sheffield said.
“If we have a KSU student that lives on Riverside Parkway, it might take him or her … two hours to take public transportation to school,” Sheffield continued. “Which is a bit ridiculous considering it's in the same county.”
Sheffield ran through a number of the 2022 SPLOST projects in the pipeline for south Cobb which she said will reduce commute times, encourage economic development and improve overall quality of life.
They include county-funded safety and operational improvements at two intersections: Riverside Parkway and White Road ($1.5 million), and South Gordon Road and Pisgah Road ($3.2 million).
A number of SPLOST projects are eligible for federal funding, with the county providing a local match. They include:
- East-West Connector corridor improvements ($15 million);
- Oakdale Road corridor improvements ($10 million);
- Interstate 285 at South Cobb Drive Interchange improvements ($15 million);
- Austell Road at Hospital Drive South intersection improvements ($1 million);
- Austell Road at Mulkey Drive intersection improvements ($1 million);
- Chattahoochee River multi-use trail ($6 million);
- Transit transfer center near intersection of Austell Road and East-West Connector ($8 million).
SPLOST will bring $330 million in transit funds over the next five years to county coffers. Of that, $213 is earmarked for road resurfacing.
Just $2.875 million is earmarked for sidewalks in District 4.
“The average cost of sidewalk is $1 million per mile,” Sheffield said. “So as you can imagine, $2.8 million really doesn't give us too much.
Sheffield is working to identify funding sources to beef up sidewalks in south Cobb, something her constituents have asked for, she said.
Green space
Sheffield also said there’s also been “overwhelming feedback from District 4 residents for additional green space parks and trails.”
“Having access to parks is as critical to our health and wellness as clean drinking water,” Sheffield said.
To that end, Sheffield is working with county staff to demolish old county buildings at the end of their useful life and replace them with pocket parks. One example is an old fire station on Hillcrest Drive in Austell.
“It is a relatively low cost measure to add green space as a community amenity,” the commissioner said.
Sheffield is looking for funds to develop a planned Henderson Park, expected to cost $2.5 million. Just $100,000 has been allocated to the project since the county purchased the land, she said.
The county has authorized a study to look at the cost of creating a trail that would connect Austell to Powder Springs, in partnership with the two cities.
Sheffield highlighted events she held last year, including a career fair, a tenant forum and a path to home ownership event. The latter included credit counselors, mortgage lenders and brokers connecting with residents.
“While now may not be the ideal time ... to purchase, it is the perfect time to set yourself on the path to purchase,” Sheffield said, referencing the skyrocketing real estate prices around the country.
A nonprofit, WeLoveU Foundation, also conducted a community clean-up in south Cobb. The event inspired Sheffield to take steps to create a county-organized cleanup event.
“I mean, there were like at least 200 to 250 volunteers there, and it was a sea of blue shirts … It was something inspiring about seeing that,” Sheffield said.
