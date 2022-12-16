MARIETTA — Commissioner Keli Gambrill was sworn in Friday for her second term as west Cobb's representative on the Board of Commissioners.
Flanked by her husband Bob Gambrill and son Robert Gambrill, she once again swore to uphold the laws and constitution of Georgia and discharge her duties to the best of her knowledge and skill.
First elected in 2018, Gambrill was unopposed in both the primary and general elections this year. The Michigan native spent years as a community activist with People Looking After Neighborhoods (PLAN) before running for office.
"She has said yes," said Joe Evans, senior pastor of Marietta's First Presbyterian Church, who delivered the invocation. "Even after four years, she has said yes again."
Friday's swearing in, attended by fellow commissioners, county staff and Gambrill supporters, was speedy as they come, clocking in at 11 minutes on the dot. In brief remarks, the commissioner thanked attendees for their support over the years.
"I appreciate your service and look forward to the next four (years)," she said.
Gambrill told the MDJ she would continue to work in office based on her campaign platform of being "fiscally responsible, following the future land use plan and being transparent."
Though she ran unopposed, Gambrill joked that during the Lost Mountain cityhood movement, "cityhood got me in touch with more of my constituents than probably campaigning did, because everybody wanted to have the conversation."
During her second term, she said she looks forward to working on Cobb's unified development code, a code reform project that's about to get rolling in earnest.
"I think my experience with zoning and land use will be critical to make sure that we have something that truly does preserve our subdivisions, and continues to keep the different character areas of the county intact," she said.
Though the Republican commissioner at times finds herself on the short end of 4-1 or 3-2 votes on the majority-Democratic board, she said she's found value in that position.
"Even though I'm on the minority side of some votes, there's a lot of constituents that do not have the opportunity to vote that agree with my position. So that makes them feel like they are being represented and heard," she said. "So as far as being the one vote out and swinging and changing policy, that's by bringing facts and policy back to the table to make sure that it's being considered by all others."
Gambrill's colleague Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, also reelected in November, will be sworn in for her fourth term on Jan. 4.
