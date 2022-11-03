A Cobb County judge has sided with the city of Marietta in dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Tokyo Valentino sex shop after the city suspended its business license in 2020.
The decision from Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole is the latest legal setback for proprietor Michael Morrison, whose shops have come under fire from local governments across metro Atlanta.
Poole agreed with the city in finding the shop — located on Cobb Parkway just north of the intersection with South Marietta Parkway — had executed a “bait and switch” in its 2018 license application.
The application said the store would sell items including “smoking accessories, hookah, clothing, shoes, games, lotions & electronics,” but made no mention of sex products.
Soon after, however, the shop began selling a bountiful array of sex objects and accessories.
Not only did Morrison misrepresent the nature of his business, Poole wrote, but he violated several other regulations including operating an adult business within 1,000 feet of areas zoned for residential use, and unlawfully expanding the store into an adjacent suite for its “lingerie room.”
In the summer of 2020, the city suspended the shop’s license for 90 days after finding the store’s merchandise didn’t match the business license application. That decision was appealed to the mayor and City Council, who imposed a 180-day suspension, but didn’t revoke the license entirely.
Tokyo Valentino then filed its suit against the city in August 2020. Meanwhile, another Tokyo Valentino store in east Cobb was shut down in the summer of 2021 after a judge granted the county an injunction to close it for a series of code violations.
Poole wrote that not only did the shop “bait and switch” the city and violate its ordinances, but dismissed the claim that Marietta’s adult store regulations constitute violations of the First Amendment.
“This is a great result for the City, allowing the City Council’s decision to suspend Tokyo’s license in 2020 to stand,” said Daniel White, an attorney for the city. “There is a related Federal suit still pending, but we are hopeful that this ruling and the recent ordinance changes by the City will help resolve that one soon as well.”
The city of Marietta overhauled its adult store ordinances earlier this year to include a host of reasons the city can deny the special license, including if the business or its operator has been subject to certain legal actions in recent years, and if the applicant misrepresented the nature of the business when setting up shop.
White told the MDJ the store remains out of compliance with the city. It recently reapplied for a new business license, he said, but that was denied last week because the store doesn’t conform with the new code.
But he added that a final move to shut the store down isn’t likely to come until all the court cases are resolved. The city is currently working on a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit, White said, while Tokyo Valentino is amending the same lawsuit to include a challenge to the new sex shop ordinance.
Cary Wiggins, an attorney for Tokyo Valentino, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.