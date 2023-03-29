Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, said Wednesday that he had changed his mind and would not be introducing a bill to create a city of Lost Mountain this legislative session.
His announcement came less than a week after pro-cityhood group Preserve West Cobb announced a new proposal for a city in west Cobb.
Setzler told the MDJ last week he planned to file a bill Monday that would authorize a May 2024 referendum on the vote. Since then, however, no such legislation has been filed.
“What we do in West Cobb we will do with excellence,” Setzler said in a statement. “With this in mind, it is my belief that laying more organizational groundwork before scheduling a referendum will serve to build a stronger community consensus and make the reality of providing self-government to West Cobb citizens something we can all be proud of.”
Voters in west Cobb rejected a proposal to create a city of Lost Mountain last May by a margin of 58% to 42%, with nearly 26,000 votes cast. Voters in other parts of the county also rejected cityhood proposals in east Cobb and Vinings, though a November cityhood referendum in Mableton passed.
Cityhood supporters have argued that a city of Lost Mountain would bring local government closer to residents and prevent high-density development in the area, which has suburban, near-rural character in some parts.
Setzler said that “if public support proves to be strong,” he might introduce a bill next session, with a potential referendum in 2025 or 2026.
Preserve West Cobb announced last week that it had a new proposal to present to voters, with changes based on feedback from the last go-round. The biggest difference was the size — the cityhood proposal which failed last year called for a city of more than 74,000 residents, while the new map included roughly 35,700 residents.
"I would like to offer my deep thanks to the core team of community leaders who are unwavering in their commitment to preserve the rustic suburban character of West Cobb,” Setzler said. “As the Preserving West Cobb team builds support for the creation of a new municipality of Lost Mountain, there is a growing consensus that, while possible, it is not in the community's best interests to hold a referendum vote in May 2024.”
