State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, filed legislation this week taking aim at Cobb County's effort to redistrict itself via its purported home rule powers.
Senate Bill 124, which has the support of fellow Cobb State Sens. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, and John Albers, R-Roswell, would explicitly prohibit Georgia counties from drawing their own district lines.
That’s precisely what the Democratic majority on the Cobb Board of Commissioners has attempted to do since October, when it passed a pair of “home rule” resolutions amending a General Assembly-approved map that draws Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her district. The county’s map, using one drawn by former state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, would keep Richardson in her seat.
Republican opponents of the county's home-rule resolution have argued the effort is unconstitutional, and Setzler’s legislation would prohibit any attempt to "alter, amend, reapportion, redistrict, or revise the election districts from which its members are elected,” the bill reads.
Setzler said the bill "if passed and signed by the governor will put to rest once and for all the hare-brained notion that counties can draw their own commission district maps.
"The more than $100,000 the commission has directed their attorneys to consume will be what we've said it would be all along — a reckless waste of tax dollars to try to score political points," he added (the county responded that no outside counsel has been retained).
Albers, meanwhile, said he was "disappointed we have to waste valuable time and resources to have the Cobb County Commissioners follow the law."
Added Kirkpatrick: "Bottom line for me is that the state legislature is responsible for the redistricting process."
Richardson did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
East Cobb's Mindy Seger, a Richardson ally and head of the group For Which it Stance, which is supporting her efforts to stay in office, said the bill is "certainly something we're watching.
"I think it's interesting that Sen. Setzler feels the need to clarify the language," she said. "As I read it, what the bill aims to do is to assert that the General Assembly is the only authority over redistricting, and attempts to use statute to restrict constitutional powers given to counties through home rule."
Said the Cobb County attorney’s office, “The county is aware of the bill and will review it.”
To the "Stance" woman: the reporter asked & Setzler obviously answered. Sadly for you, that's all you've got with which to try & bolster your position. Why on Earth would Georgia/Cobb citizens want to give county commissions the powers that would allow them to change their OWN districts on a whim, in order to stay in office perpetually if they want to? This "home rule" thing is a pile of steaming stuff & you all know it. Who's funding your group? My guess is you got some grant from some marxist non-profit that changes their name every five months.
