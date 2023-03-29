Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb has begun the search for a new leader after it announced Wednesday that Rabbi Larry Sernovitz will resign to become CEO of Hillels of Georgia.
“We are grateful to Rabbi Sernovitz for the progress we have made over the last three years and look forward to the opportunity to further our mission by strengthening our relationship with Hillel and attracting even more young members to Temple Kol Emeth,” said Jodi Roberts, the synagogue's president.
Sernovitz's last day as Temple Kol Emeth's rabbi is June 30.
He will take over for interim CEO Wayne Keil at the helm of Hillels of Georgia, an organization that seeks "to create vibrant Jewish life on every (college) campus in Georgia," according to its website.
Hillels of Georgia is part of Hillel International, a Jewish college campus organization that serves more than 140,000 students across 850 colleges and universities globally.
“The community at Temple Kol Emeth has become family and I plan to continue to be involved as a lay member,” Sernovitz said. “I was not seeking a new opportunity, yet I felt called to the role at Hillels of Georgia once it was presented to me. I am blessed to be able to continue as a member at TKE while embarking on this new journey.”
The synagogue announced its leadership has begun planning for an interim rabbi to join the congregation for about one year to provide continuity for the community and offer all the services of a rabbi.
Sernovitz and Rabbi Emeritus Steven Lebow, Sernovitz's predecessor, will assist with the transition as Temple Kol Emeth identifies a new permanent rabbi.
Temple Kol Emeth was founded in 1982 by seven families who felt the need for a Reform Jewish presence in Cobb County, according to the synagogue, which has been affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism since 1987.
A Southern Reform congregation, Temple Kol Emeth welcomes Jews by choice and interfaith families and enjoys a congregation diverse in age and background.
