Gov. Brian Kemp signed a series of bills this week benefitting members of the military, their spouses and military retirees. Among them was the "Senator Jack Hill Veterans' Act,” sponsored by State Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta, which allows Georgians to dedicate their tax refunds to support veterans.
Senate Bill 87 will add an option on Georgians’ tax return forms to donate any amount of their state refund to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation. The money will be restricted to supporting scholarships for veterans with disabilities stemming from their service in the armed forces.
The measure enjoyed unanimous backing in both chambers of the General Assembly, and was supported by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
"These men and women, and others like them around our state who proudly wear a uniform, have chosen careers of service above self," Kemp said. "They make our nation stronger, they defend our freedom and way of life, and they make our communities better places to call home.
"So today, we are taking important steps forward in more fully recognizing and thanking them for those contributions.”
Rhett, a retired Air Force master sergeant, said he named the bill after the late state Sen. Jack Hill, R-Reidsville, himself a veteran, as he and Hill had worked together on the bill prior to Hill’s sudden death in 2020.
“The old story is that — there’s an old phrase that says old soldiers fade away. I say they don’t necessarily fade away, they continue to find a way to serve community and country. With this bill, Jack Hill will be able to continue to serve community and country every time we help a disabled veteran attend a Georgia technical college,” Rhett said.
— Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
