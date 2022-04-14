Leah Q. Pence, a Kennesaw State University graduate from Woodstock, placed second on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday.
Pence is a social studies teacher at The Galloway School in Atlanta. She graduated with a bachelor’s in history education from Kennesaw State.
Kennesaw State was represented on the show earlier this year when Raymond Goslow, a KSU graduate who works at Switzer Library in Marietta, came in second in the show’s national college championship.
Pence’s opponents were Zhe Lu, a software engineer and Boston native, and the reigning five-day “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach, a tutor from Nova Scotia who now lives in Toronto.
Once host Ken Jennings announced it was time for a break in the show, Pence told a story about how her family adopted their dog, Potato.
Potato was taken in by the Pence family after Leah Pence’s husband saw her on the side of the road as he was driving home from work one night. He pulled over, Potato jumped into his car and the rest is history.
As the game continued, actors Hugh Laurie, Lucy Boyton and Will Poulter made guest appearances to read off clues to the contestants.
In the final round, Pence answered a daily double that boosted her into second place. Then, she answered the Final Jeopardy! question and secured second place with a score of $12,856. As runner-up, Pence went home with a $2,000 cash prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.