SMYRNA — Santa Claus visited the Jonquil City Wednesday night, where he lit downtown Smyrna's giant Christmas tree with a shower of magic dust.
Residents flooded downtown Smyrna around City Hall for the city's annual "Coming Home for the Holidays" event. Richard Garland, the city's parks and recreation director, estimated more than 5,000 people attended.
"It was wall to wall from the colonnade at the entrance all the way down to city hall," Garland said.
Choirs from Osborne and Campbell high schools and nine elementary schools sang carols throughout the evening. Despite warmer weather, people walked around the festive downtown sipping free hot chocolate.
When the time came, Santa was led into the festival by the Campbell High marching band, then lifted into the air in the basket of a fire truck as the crowd chanted his name.
Ace Ballesteros, a 5-year-old from Mableton, waited in line to see Santa after the tree lighting.
"It's cool to live vicariously through the kids," said his father, Alec Ballesteros, a videographer from Mableton.
Five-year-old Jade Milanes of Smyrna said she's looking forward to lighting and decorating her own family's Christmas tree. Milanes said she planned to ask Santa for "butterfly clothes."
Jordan and Blake Walker, a couple who live in Smyrna who are both lawyers, attended the lighting with their new puppy, Otis.
Blake said the crowd was larger than any he had seen in downtown Smyrna since the couple moved to the city earlier this year.
"It's just nice meeting people and interacting with the community," Blake said.
Otis didn't wait in line to meet Santa, but he'll still receive presents for his first Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.