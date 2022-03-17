The Samuel S. Lawrence Chapter Order of DeMolay will have a fundraising event on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Samuel S. Lawrence No. 721 Masonic Lodge, 1362 Sandtown Road SW in Marietta.

The country cooking luncheon is $8 a plate. Proceeds will go to the youth programs and help them learn how to be better sons, young men and the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information on how to donate, buy a ticket or how to get involved, contact William Mauldin at 678-349-7849 or Tyler.DeMolay@gmail.com.

