The Salvation Army of Marietta Cobb is set to host its annual Red Kettle Kick Off on Saturday, Nov. 12. at 11 a.m.
The event, which serves as the official “ringing-in” of the holiday season for the Salvation Army, will be held at the Marietta Cobb Corps at 202 Waterman Street.
The festive celebration will include The Salvation Army Brass Band, special emcee Linda Stouffer, a keynote address by Marietta native and NBA All-Star Dale Ellis and recognition of sponsors, donors and volunteers of the event.
Lts. Juan and Kirbi Reyes of the Marietta Cobb Corps will kick off the Red Kettle Campaign for 2022 with a holiday remark and honorary first dollar contribution.
The ceremony also highlights the plethora of services offered by the Salvation Army, including youth services, after school programs, children’s music classes, food pantry assistance, homelessness shower and laundry access, financial emergency intervention and church services.
Funds raised through the Red Kettle Kick Off supports these and other programs year round at The Salvation Army of Marietta Cobb Corps. Red Kettle Goals in 2021 were exceeded by raising $428,000.
The 2022 campaign goal is $440,000. Dip Jars are also included in the campaign to allow for flexibility of giving. Annual Bell Ringing and Red Kettles have been a tradition for over a century. Without community support, the Salvation Army would not be able to assist those in need throughout the year. Visit www.salvationarmy.org for more information.
