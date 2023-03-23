A building sits on farmland owned by Roy Barnes on Brown Road near Stout Park in Powder Springs. Developer David Pearson had planned a 114-home subdivision on the land, but it was unanimously denied by the Cobb Board of Commissioners last month.
Former Gov. Roy Barnes has filed suit against Cobb County and the Cobb Board of Commissioners after a rezoning request for his south Cobb farm was denied last month.
The request from developer David Pearson, in partnership with Barnes' company, Barnes Farms, was for a 114-home subdivision on about 190 acres Barnes owns on Brown Road in unincorporated Powder Springs, backing up to Sweetwater Creek. The case was first heard in July.
The commission denied the request in February following months of hearings, during which nearby residents expressed concerns about flooding in the area around the proposed subdivision.
Barnes is asking Cobb Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown to declare parts of Cobb's zoning code unconstitutional in two lawsuits filed Wednesday.
The suits state the county has "created an exclusionary system of zoning without any rational or compelling basis and with the intent to deprive those of low and moderate income from being able to purchase a home near their work in Cobb County."
In both suits, Barnes also said the code impacts Cobb employees, including police and fire personnel and teachers, by pricing them out of homes in the county, and that it "disproportionately affects minority persons who are generally lower income and cannot afford the expensive homes resulting from the exclusionary zoning described herein."
One lawsuit is solely against the county. The other is against the county, the commission, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioners Keli Gambrill and JoAnn Birrell individually – the three of them declined to approve the rezoning request in December, which held it up for a few more months.
At the December hearing, both Birrell and Gambrill requested that Pearson return in February with plans showing the number of homes the development could yield with 20,000- and 30,000-square-foot lots, respectively.
Kevin Moore, the attorney representing Pearson, agreed to the commissioners’ request for the two site plans at the time.
However, at the February hearing Moore said neither Pearson nor Barnes wished to provide the plans, and all five commissioners voted to deny the request at the end of the hearing.
Cobb spokesman Ross Cavitt declined to comment on the lawsuits, citing pending litigation. Barnes could not be reached for comment by the MDJ Thursday evening.
