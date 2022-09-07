The Ring the Bell Benefit returns to Marietta Wednesday, Sept. 21, to raise money for pediatric cancer research. The event is hosted by Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools, and radio host Jenn Hobby, Rivera's wife. The event is in honor of their daughter Reese, who beat cancer at 16 months old.
The third annual Ring the Bell Benefit, a fundraiser for childhood cancer research, will take place later this month in Marietta.
The fundraiser is hosted by Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools, and his wife, radio host Jenn Hobby.
"The event is exceptionally Marietta-centric, and we are grateful for the support of so many in our community," Rivera told the MDJ.
Rivera and Hobby became advocates for children fighting cancer, and their families, after their younger daughter Reese battled and beat cancer at 16 months old.
“We are blessed to report that Reese is a strong survivor at six years old. She is now in the first grade and loves playing soccer, gymnastics and ballet,” Rivera and Hobby said.
The fundraiser will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and is supported by Reese’s MaGIC Fund, which Rivera and Hobby created to raise money for childhood cancer research as a "thank you" to Reese’s oncologists.
To date, the fund has collected more than $260,000 for pediatric cancer research. More specifically, it funds research at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at CHOA in partnership with the MaGIC consortium, a group of 32 doctors from around the world who have joined together to advance the treatment of the germ cell tumors, like the one Reese had.
According to Hobby, a mere 4% of federal funding for cancer research goes toward pediatric cancer studies, which she said explains the necessity for local events like Ring the Bell.
The benefit will include live music from DJ Grace Lamour, food, drinks and a silent auction.
“Let’s continue to find cures and celebrate our cancer warriors together. We believe that every child deserves to ring that bell!" Hobby said.
The Ring the Bell Benefit will take place Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Glover Park Brewery, 65 Atlanta Street SE, in Marietta. You can purchase a ticket for $25, make a donation and find more information about the event at choa.org/ringthebell.
