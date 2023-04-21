CUMBERLAND — In a marathon of a town hall Thursday evening, Commissioner Jerica Richardson did her best to avoid the home rule controversy, to no avail.
As Richardson reviewed highlights of 2022 in her first town hall of 2023, her mention of elections led one constituent to call out the fraught situation among the Board of Commissioners.
“There are a lot of Cobb County residents that have been disenfranchised by county commissioners changing the districts,” the constituent said.
Since late last year, the commission has operated under a map approved by the three Democrats on the board in a bid to keep Richardson in office.
It did so by invoking its home rule powers to replace a GOP-drawn map that cut Richardson out of her district. Lawsuits and verbal scuffles on the board have ensued, with Republican commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill pitted against Richardson and the board's other two Democrats.
(At a recent meeting, the Cumberland Community Improvement District attempted to solve the question of representation by placing placards for both Richardson and Birrell at its conference table.)
Richardson assured the constituent that all commissioners residents voted for were in office, whether or not they lived in the district those commissioners represent.
“This is an hour-long conversation. What I will say is, for those that voted, all the individuals that you have voted for in your elections are currently serving as commissioners on the board,” Richardson said.
The constituent advised Richardson to follow the Constitution before the commissioner once again attempted to steer the conversation back to her priorities for the year.
“I’m not happy about it,” the constituent said.
Across the room, another responded that he, too, was not happy about the redistricting fight, though for the opposite reason.
Aside from that moment of tension, Richardson’s town hall was an otherwise staid, lengthy affair reviewing last year’s successes and looking toward the commission’s plans for 2023.
Based on a survey shared with constituents, Richardson said the top two priorities are master planning and public safety.
The master planning process aims to use residents' feedback to plan for the community they want to see, Richardson said. It is also closely related to changes to the county's development standards, long overdue for a refresh.
"By creating master plans, we put ourselves in the position where we can codify those plans and they become a part of our development code, along with architectural guidelines," Richardson said.
She also noted additional funding for the county's public safety agencies is a top priority, on top of other improvements to the Cobb justice system, such as increased mental health support resources and funding to reduce recidivism rates.
Increasing access to elected officials and the county government is another goal Richardson said her office will pursue as part of the "For the People" initiative.
The town hall offered attendees the opportunity to hear updates from Brunessa Drayton, a staffer for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, and state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, who provided an update of the 2023 General Assembly legislative session.
Before getting to her 2023 priorities and the updates on federal and local legislation, Richardson offered county staff the opportunity to share updates.
"Building Better Cobb" is a priority involving improvements to the county's stormwater management system and other infrastructure needs that Richardson said will also focus on improving site inspection standards, while "Home in Cobb" is about addressing the myriad of challenges in the Cobb housing market, from a lack of inventory for people in certain income brackets to a lack of quality housing for people in others.
She said part of the housing priority would be the establishment of a housing task force to address these challenges.
"Fiscal Cobb" rounded out Richardson's list of priorities, with a focus on more transparency on funding and taxes and efficiency in providing different services to county residents. Part of the priority is also better long-term planning in how the county is funding its needs.
"Just because these are the priorities does not mean that I'm not working on the other things," Richardson said. " ... These are just the priorities that I'm going to be focused on as an office with our community initiatives, with our community task forces for us to help propel these conversations. This is the tough stuff."
