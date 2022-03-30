Over opposition from a pair of Marietta City Council members, the idea of making Juneteenth a paid staff holiday took a step forward this week.
Tuesday night, Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson's proposal to make Juneteenth a paid staff holiday was voted down in committee, 2-1 with Councilmen Grif Chalfant and Johnny Walker opposed.
Yet city attorney Doug Haynie said council rules allow Richardson to advance the proposal to the council's April 11 work session if she chooses.
Richardson said after the meeting she would work to gain the four needed votes from her colleagues to pass the measure.
The city already provides 10 paid holidays for employees: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
With the city already paying for these holidays, Walker said he didn’t see the need for another one.
“I am not in favor of another holiday at this point. That is a lot of money. It is basically a big tax increase,” Walker said. “I think we already celebrate Juneteenth in a big way.”
The holiday would cost the city an estimated $50,000 to $55,000 a year, according to City Manager Bill Bruton.
Chalfant noted his opposition and said he would like to see Veterans Day recognized as a city holiday as well if Juneteenth were to gain the distinction.
The Cobb NAACP has hosted a Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square for years. However, it is typically celebrated on a Saturday and is paid for by the tourism board.
Take your pick: MLK Day or Juneteenth. One or the other is OK but NOT both! MLK Day should win hands down!!
