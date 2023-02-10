Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, has filed legislation to bump up the Cobb sheriff’s salary to $220,000 per year.
Sheriff Craig Owens, who said he is aware of the bill, told the MDJ the bill would bring his pay in line with other top public safety officials in the county. His current yearly pay is $170,000, he said.
“That really would really keep me in balance with the chief of police, the director (of public safety), and things of that nature,” Owens said. “As the county and everybody else gets raises, the sheriff doesn’t. All raises I get have to go through the state legislature.”
Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer earns a salary of $191,908, according to the county, while former Public Safety Director Randy Crider (who retired in December) earned $193,250. Interim Director Bill Johnson earns $190,745.
"I don't want people to think that this would increase any current taxpayers' rates at all, because it wouldn't," said Deanna Harris, Owens' lobbyist. “We have more than enough room in our current budget to be able to implement this."
Rhett, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the MDJ. No co-sponsors for the bill (SB 104) are yet listed on the General Assembly’s website.
As Owens mentioned, unlike county employees — the police chief, for example — Owens’ salary as a constitutional officer is dependent on state law. The same goes for clerks of court, judges, and other countywide elected positions.
Raises for constitutional officers are a time-honored tradition of the legislative session. But state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, chair of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, said she has thus far not received any requests from the county’s judges.
The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia currently recommends a minimum salary of $136,011 for sheriffs serving counties with 500,000 residents or more, with cost of living and longevity adjustments added atop that figure.
