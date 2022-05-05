ACWORTH — Local leaders, students, and residents gathered in front of City Hall Thursday morning to celebrate the 22nd annual National Day of Prayer.
Speaking at a lectern in front of more than 50 attendees were Mayor Tommy Allegood and Ed Setzler, along with various religious leaders in the area who came to speak and help lead prayers.
Seated in front of City Hall, attendees braved the humidity, fanning themselves with leaflets listing the day's program as they listened to leaders of NorthStar Church, Freedom Church and Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church pray for Acworth, its youth, teachers, emergency responders and more.
During a prayer, Daniel P. Garcia, president of C.W. Matthews, a contracting firm, prayed for the city and its leaders, with an emphasis on how they managed the pandemic for the last two-plus years.
"Lord, we thank you for walking by our side over the last two or three years in these hard times with a pandemic, times that many of our friends and families have lost loved ones," Garcia said. "Lord, we thank you for the leadership of this city. ... We ask you to guide their decisions and continue to make Acworth a great place to live and work."
Setzler said the event that he attends every year serves as a "revival" for himself and other attendees.
"I've not missed one since 2005. If your wood's feeling wet, you come here, and you get revived," Setzler said. "People of all backgrounds, all cultural backgrounds ... recognize that living the gospel of Christ every day completely changes hearts. When hearts are changed, communities are changed, and we can have peace and joy."
Allegood, who gave opening and closing remarks, said he appreciated the day as a time for the community to come together and pray.
"For us, it's a way that we bring everybody together. We just give thanks for all the blessings that God has given to our community, our businesses, and the citizens in our community," Allegood said to the MDJ. "I think for all of us, for how as community leaders, we have a responsibility, that our leadership should be unifying and always bringing people together."
Allegood, who has been the city's mayor since 2002, remarked on how the day has evolved and grown in attendance, from when there were just "20 people here."
The event closed with North Cobb Christian School Academy Singers, who performed a rendition of the hymn "All People That on Earth Do Dwell."
The National Day of Prayer is observed each year on the first Thursday of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.