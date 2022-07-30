MABELTON — First Christian Church of Mableton was packed Saturday as the community gathered to pray for students and faculty as they go back to school.
A long, heartfelt prayer by Andy Daniel, the church’s senior minister, kicked off the morning at First Christian, as it partnered with Burnt Hickory Baptist Church to host the South Cobb Prayer Walk.
Together, the two communities worked with 12 other churches in the South Cobb area to pray over the local schools, the faculty, and the students as the first day of school for Cobb County came closer.
Starting in 2019, the South Cobb Prayer Walk gathers members of the community who go to the different area schools to pray for students and staff.
Locations such as Pebblebrook High School, Riverside Elementary, and Lindley Middle School, saw groups of 10 to 12 people praying over the grounds most of the morning Saturday.
“There’s nothing more important to us in society than families and children,” said Daniel. “Any time we get a chance to pray for kids or for families, we’re going to take that opportunity.”
The morning began with breakfast provided by Sweetwater Mission, a nonprofit designed to feed families in need. A brief moment of worship led by Cobb County School Board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins set the tone for the day as the different groups scattered about different schools to pray.
Prayers covered the calming of nerves for students, peace of mind for parents and the safety of all.
“It means everything to be here, especially with so much unrest and violence in schools now,” said Clint Park, a member of First Baptist Church of Mableton. “Parents are afraid to send their kids to school, and kids are afraid to go; we’ve got to cover them, and the only way we can do that is prayer.”
The auditorium of the church was packed with parents, church members, and notable members of the Cobb County community, including state Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta.
“It just shows how much people value education,” said Rhett about the turnout. “We want to plant good seeds so that this can be represented in the school and they can hopefully have a safe, prosperous, reproductive school year.”
Cobb County schools return to the classrooms Monday.
