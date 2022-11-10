Two Acworth residents have alleged conspiracy, fraud, and collusion between the city of Acworth and a major metro Atlanta home builder, filing a lawsuit that demands in the neighborhood of $96 million in damages.
The lawsuit, accusing the city and major developer John Wieland of “mafia-style tactics” in the construction of The Heritage at Acworth townhomes downtown, was filed by Krista Lankswert and Joseph Sica.
Lankswert owns a historic home on Southside Street steps from Wieland’s development, currently under construction across from the intersection of Lemon and School streets. The lawsuit centers around the removal of a stand of trees near the property line with the townhome development.
Conspiring with the developer, the suit alleges, the city circumvented its proper zoning process in the removal of the trees. Lankswert says had those procedures been followed, it would have reduced the size of the development by about 20%.
The lawsuit accuses the city and the developer of violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in removal of the trees, among a slew of other charges.
The suit goes on to accuse a city employee of making disparaging remarks while inspecting the property, which have caused the plaintiffs to fear for retaliation against them.
The vast majority of the damages requested in the lawsuit ($92.4 million) are costs for a lifetime of security services and therapy.
“These individuals and groups have world wide reach and commonly will wait extended periods of time, even after resolution of a case, to exact their revenge. These methods, include but are not limited to, shooting, fires, kidnapping, bombs/car combs, and murder,” the suit says.
The city filed a motion to dismiss the case several months ago, in one filing calling the plaintiffs legal actions “frivolous, voluminous, and outright nonsensical.”
City attorney Doug Haynie could not be reached for comment Thursday. Chad Shultz, an attorney for Wieland, declined to comment on the case, which is currently assigned to Judge Henry Thompson in Cobb Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.