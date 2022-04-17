From left: Roswell Street Baptist Church Lead Pastor Michael Lewis and arts missionary Kerry Jackson take a selfie in front of Jackson's painting of Jesus at an Easter sunrise service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Sunday.
People gather at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park for an Easter sunrise service Sunday.
Roswell Street Baptist Church Lead Pastor Michael Lewis preaches during an Easter sunrise service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Sunday.
A painting of Jesus was painted on stage by artist Carey Jackson during the Easter sunrise service at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Sunday.
KENNESAW — As the sun rose over Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park on Sunday, a large crowd assembled to celebrate Easter morning.
Kennesaw resident Harold Hollingshed, a Vietnam veteran, was there with his wife, Linda. The couple has attended sunrise services at the park for about 30 years.
"It is a tradition," he said. "When we get here around 5:30 (a.m.), it's still other than just a few people coming in and birds chirping. It's just a peaceful place."
The service began at 6:30 a.m. with worshipers led in song by Roswell Street Baptist Church's worship band. Michael Lewis, Roswell Street's lead pastor, led the service while Jason Schmaltz read the resurrection scripture before the hymn "Christ Arose" was sung by all.
During the celebration, Roswell Street missionary Kerry Jackson was on stage painting a portrait of Jesus, which he finished shortly before the service ended.
The sunrise service is awesome, Linda Hollingshed said. There is nothing else like it. She recalled the one in 1996, the last Easter before her mother died. Her mother was sick at the time, but refused to allow Linda and her husband to stay with her rather than attend.
"She said, 'No, you've always gone, go to the gathering,'" Linda Hollingshed said. "So, we came here and it was one of the most beautiful services we have ever witnessed."
Despite the freezing temperature the Hollingsheds remember from that day, it was a special service to Linda Hollingshed because she believes God blessed her with a miracle. After forgetting her glasses and not letting her husband retrieve them for fear that he'd miss something important, she said when it came time to sing, her vision was cleared and she was able to read the entire lyric sheet.
"God opened my eyes," she said. "I was able to read every word of every song, and when it was over, my vision went back to just like it was where I couldn't see. I went back home and asked my mother if she had been praying for me, and she said, Yes, I was.'"
The program, jointly sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the Rotary Club of Marietta, is special to the Hollingsheds, and they will attend them for as long as they can.
"It just provides a different feeling that you won't get a lot of other places," she said. "It's the same feeling that we have every year here. It's just something to really look forward to, being out and enjoying being with everybody. I love it."
