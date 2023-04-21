MARIETTA — Residents want to hang out on the Marietta Square, but it will take more than what it currently offers to keep them around.
That’s what developer Merritt Lancaster, one of the founders of Bridger Properties, told about 50 people during a panel on the Square’s economic health at the Marietta History Center this week.
It was the second time Lancaster heard from local residents in as many weeks.
Earlier this month, he and his business partner, Jack Arnold, held a community meeting for feedback on their plan for a 84-foot-tall, 135-unit residential building downtown.
On Wednesday, the focus was the economic health of the Square, moderated by Tom Browning, a local attorney and chair of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority.
As one of its major, albeit new stakeholders, Lancaster answered questions alongside others on the Square, including Randy McCray of Mac’s Chophouse; Marion Savic of the Local Exchange; Brittney Gray, executive director of Visit Marietta; Andy Gaines, executive director of the Strand Theatre; and Rachel Langelotti, the city's downtown project manager.
Unlike the other panelists, Lancaster and his firm have stirred controversy in recent months.
“We just kind of snuck in here and didn’t make much noise,” he said to plenty of laughs.
Keeping dollars in the Square
Bridger’s entrance into the Gem City, in fact, has been anything but quiet.
In September, tenants along Church Street, where Bridger purchased numerous storefronts, learned from the developer that their rents were being hiked, or that their leases would not be renewed at all.
Some businesses left as Bridger began putting "for lease" signs in windows along Church Street.
Since then, things have grown strained between Bridger and some locals, notably the city's leadership.
Speaking last month about Bridger forcing tenants out of the Church Street stores, Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin said that “Sherman didn’t damage Marietta Square as much.”
Bridger, meanwhile, said the mayor had ignored their requests to meet him and city leadership had engaged in a "witch hunt."
On Wednesday, Lancaster focused less on specific plans and more on why Bridger saw the Square as a worthwhile investment.
“From a real estate investment standpoint … it’s a super exciting opportunity, and we feel like Marietta has done an incredible job thus far of what’s happened in the last 10 years, and we feel like there’s some runway,” Lancaster said.
That sentiment reflected some statistics that Langelotti, who works in the city's economic development office, shared at the start of the meeting.
She noted that 20 years ago, the Square, though it had about the same inventory (roughly 10,000 square feet), had 11.3% vacancy. Today, that number has dropped to 3.5%.
In addition, parking on the Square and around the downtown area has grown to 3,400 spaces. Today, almost 60% of businesses in the city’s central district belong to three categories: office (about 35%), restaurants and bars (more than 17%), and services (11%).
“We’re really diversified in those ways, in a healthy way,” Langelotti said.
Lancaster said that, based on residents’ responses to an online survey Bridger distributed, it seems there is a strong desire among people to up that percentage of restaurants and bars.
“What we’re hoping and what we’re trying to do is attract, really, new businesses to Marietta that we hope will do some very large sales,” he said. “We think it brings a lot of people, we think it keeps a lot of dollars that are currently leaving.”
Survey respondents were clear, Lancaster added: “Everybody said, ‘We love the Square, we’re happy with it, but we would like more food and beverage, and yes, we do cheat and go over to Roswell and wherever else and eat.”
'I don't want Marietta to become Roswell'
Resident Lindsey Turner offered an impassioned defense of the Square during the question-and-answer portion of the panel.
He understands Bridger’s approach to expanding offerings on the Square, though he directly addressed Lancaster with a reminder that Marietta is different from other places.
“I just want to make sure, while we’re thinking of this growing and what we want to become, and for you, Mr. Lancaster, while you’re thinking of the restaurants, what makes us special is, we’re not Roswell, we’re not Woodstock,” Turner said.
Turner, noting he grew up in Roswell, does not leave Marietta for his hometown and tells others the Square is the place to be, whether it’s to grab a bite, do some shopping or enjoy festivals like Chalktoberfest, which make the Square pedestrian-friendly.
Responding to Lancaster’s point about adding more restaurants and bars, Turner said he appreciates the Square’s focus on local restaurants as opposed to chains. That has allowed him and many others to form connections with local business owners, he said, and it’s something he can’t imagine changing.
“I love what you all are doing, I love what you’ve done to the Square, but I just want to make sure the intention is still there to preserve some of what has made this what it is,” Turner said. “As someone who grew up in Roswell, Alpharetta, I can promise you, I don’t think that’s the answer, and it’s not the same town, it’s a different town. I don’t want Marietta to become Roswell or Alpharetta.”
Lenny Thompson was forced to move his Church Street barbershop when Bridger came in and raised his rent. He said during the meeting he worried stakeholders on the Square were not focusing enough on services.
"Services make a community, retail and restaurants make a destination," Thompson said. "In order to keep it a community, to make it not like Roswell or Alpharetta, you're going to need services."
His five-year vision would be to keep that community feel by maintaining a diversity of offerings.
Ideally, people coming to the Square could get a bite to eat before stopping for a haircut ("hopefully," he said) and ending the outing with a show at the Strand or at Theatre in the Square.
"I worry about a balance being lost and being too heavy on food and beverage, and not enough retail and services," Thompson said.
Another concern some attendees expressed was an expansion in housing around the Square, saying it would lead to bigger crowds and cause more parking problems.
Others welcomed Bridger's plan, including the construction of the 135-unit apartment building, saying it would be a boon to the Square.
"I think the residential component, people are real concerned about what Bridger's proposing," one resident said. "I think they've done it smartly. Rental, condo, whatever the case ends up being ... I think people just need to be a little more open to it."
Amy Reed, head of the Marietta History Center, offered a lesson from the past to close out the event.
In 1941, Bell Aircraft came to Marietta and opened shop to begin building planes for World War II, she explained. The company aimed to employ 30,000 people in a city that had only 9,000.
"The whole community changed overnight, for a lot of good reasons, but I guarantee there were a lot of people out there that were hesitant for change," Reed said, "but it turned us around overnight."
If there is a lesson to take from the moment, Reed indicated, it is that change is inevitable, and places you come to know have undergone the same change the Square is undergoing now.
"One thing that's remained consistent is that the community has supported the Square and all the businesses and nonprofits and organizations throughout time, so I think that that's obvious here," Reed said. "We're all here for the same reason, for a successful community in a variety of different ways."
