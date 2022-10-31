The controversial west Cobb rezoning proposal for a 61-lot subdivision is on the Cobb Planning Commission’s docket Tuesday, though nearby residents have asked the case once again be delayed.
Sue Morning, a resident of the nearby Broadlands neighborhood, told the MDJ in an email Monday that a new site plan from Pulte Homes came too late for Morning and others opposed to the request to properly prepare for Tuesday’s hearing.
According to Morning, Taylor English Decisions’ Rob Hosack, who represents Pulte Homes and is a former Cobb County manager, submitted the new plan on Wednesday, Oct. 26. She added that Broadlands residents asked Cobb Planning Commissioner Fred Beloin to hold the case.
In an email to Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who represents the area where the development is proposed, Beloin agreed with Broadlands residents.
“Consistent with due process and in order to obtain meaningful, revised community input, I think it should be held,” Beloin said in the email.
Morning said the new plan from Pulte Homes fails to address concerns she and other residents have had about the proposal for more than a year.
Those concerns are related to stormwater runoff, inconsistencies with the county’s future land use designation for the area and safety on Midway Road.
Should the commission decide to delay the case further, it can vote before hearing the case to continue it to next month’s meeting, or it can hear the case and then vote to hold it until next month’s meeting.
The Planning Commission will hold its Tuesday hearing starting at 9 a.m. in the commission room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
