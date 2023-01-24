MARIETTA — The Cobb Board of Commissioners averted another procedural standoff Tuesday night as Republicans JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill agreed to vote on county business.
The decision avoided a repeat of the board’s meeting two weeks prior, when Chairwoman Lisa Cupid asked police to escort them from the dais after they attempted to abstain from voting on county business.
But the two commissioners participated only under protest Tuesday, both remarking that while they intended to represent their constituents, they maintain the board is currently operating unconstitutionally. They reiterated that the county’s effort to draw its own district lines under an untested assertion of “home rule” is in clear violation of Georgia law.
And it hardly lowered the pressure in the room before a packed and raucous audience, as no more than a few minutes at a time went by that weren’t broken by cheers, jeers, and applause.
“I will not have my vote suppressed,” said Birrell, who called the present board “unconstitutional and illegal.”
The meeting, however, devolved shortly after the first vote, as Gambrill and Birrell called into question the accuracy of the minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting from which they were removed. More explosively, Gambrill went so far as to request a forensic audit of the county clerk’s audio recording of those proceedings, “to ensure that the integrity of our systems are in place.”
Gambrill and Birrell both said that in spite of what was recorded, they did not vote to enter executive session during the Jan. 10 meeting (the vote appears in the minutes as passing 5-0). The minutes also did not reflect Cupid asking security to escort the commissioners from the dais after they continued to not vote.
(County staff played the clerk's audio for reporters after the meeting. Cupid can be heard calling for a vote to enter executive session, which is seconded, and Cupid announces the vote as passing 5-0. The incident was not captured on the live stream of the meeting.)
Gambrill’s suggestions of malfeasance prompted sharp rebukes from her Democratic colleagues, particularly Cupid, who called it “nothing but a display of pomp.”
“Irrespective of what’s recorded and what’s found in a forensic audit, truth is still truth, and what the eyes saw cannot be unseen, and the truth that occurred cannot be undone,” Cupid said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.