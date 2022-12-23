High winds and sub-freezing temperatures are causing hazardous conditions in some parts of Cobb, as well as a handful of power outages around the county.
The Cobb Department of Transportation has responded to nearly 20 reports of fallen trees, "many in the pre-dawn hours," and at least a half dozen reports of icy roadways, according to a county spokesperson.
The spokesperson said a tree had fallen into a house in Kennesaw, though no injuries were reported.
While ice has been cleared from numerous roadways, crews are still out working to clear trees blocking roads, the county said.
According to Georgia Power, there are 18 power outages in Cobb related to "extreme winter conditions" including high winds.
Marietta is expected to have clear skies and temperatures in the teens the rest of Friday, before dipping to a low of 7 degrees Friday night.
The National Weather Service forecasts a high around 26 degrees Saturday for Cobb, with wind chill temperatures as low as -10 degrees, and a low of 14 degrees Saturday night. According to the NWS, wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
An NWS wind chill advisory is in effect through Saturday afternoon.
For Christmas Day, the NWS is forecasting a high temperature near 33 degrees in Cobb, while the low is expected to be around 16 Sunday night. Wind gusts, according to the NWS forecast, could reach up to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.