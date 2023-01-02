New data released by Cobb & Douglas Public Health shows the rate of Cobb residents living with human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, climbed by 19% from 2016 to 2020.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said HIV’s prevalence in the region came as a “big shocker” in the completion of the department’s community health assessment, a five-year check-up on the state of public health in Cobb.
“I don’t think anybody would have guessed that we would have been one of the top 50 districts in the country to have (the) highest rates of HIV,” Memark said.
By 2020, about 3,500 people in Cobb were reported as living with HIV, up from around 2,800 four years prior. What's more, the current rate is possibly an undercount, per the Centers for Disease Control, with testing rates declining during the pandemic.
Lisa Crossman, deputy director of CDPH, said the elevated number of cases in Cobb is partially explained by metro areas traditionally seeing higher rates of HIV infection. Cobb, in fact, is faring better than several of its neighbors, with Fulton and Dekalb counties experiencing rates nearly three times as high, according to Emory University’s AIDSVu tracker.
“I do think there's a lot of factors that are still coming together to make this an issue for us,” Crossman said. “We still have limited access in areas across the county, of access to diagnosis and treatment.”
CDPH’s report found the vast majority — nearly 80% — of cases are found among males, with sex between males being the leading cause of HIV transmission. More than 60% of cases in Cobb are among its Black residents.
The Deep South also remains a national hot spot for HIV infection, with Georgia’s rate higher than any of its neighbors, and Crossman suggested cultural factors may be at play.
“I think that … also sometimes people refer that we're still in the Bible Belt. So we have a tendency to not talk about topics that are a bit uncomfortable,” she added.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, who chairs the Georgia House’s Health and Human Services Committee, said those stigmas can pose a serious public health risk.
“That is a real problem, because when you do not seek treatment and you are actively infected, then you spread it to others,” Cooper said.
Dr. Sayward Harrison, a psychology professor at the University of South Carolina, said endemic poverty and a lack of healthcare resources in the region also play a role.
Harrison told Emory’s AIDSVu this year there are "impossible choices that often confront people in the South who are at risk for HIV, who are facing decisions about whether they want to be able to put food on the table or pay for cab fare to get to a PrEP appointment.”
(PrEP refers to pre-exposure prophylaxis, a daily oral medication which can substantially reduce the risk of contracting HIV.)
Fortunately, the disease has become much less deadly over time, with Cobb’s death rate declining by about 66% from 2016 to 2020. The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, found the virus’ death rate nationwide declined by half from 2010 to 2017.
Crossman said practicing safe sex and taking PrEP when appropriate can be valuable tools in combating the virus’ spread. But Memark said public health officials need to make the public more aware of PrEP, as “most people don’t even know what it is.”
Cooper agreed that prevention is key, as is ensuring access to drugs which prevent an HIV infection from progressing to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
“It’s much less expensive to treat a person with HIV," Cooper said. "When a person goes from HIV to full-blown AIDS, the cost can be hundreds of thousands of dollars in care, not accounting what it does to the person's body and the human toll it takes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.