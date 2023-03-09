A congressman representing part of south Cobb has introduced a bill to provide $100 million more in funding for a scholarship program at 19 historically black colleges and universities.
The bill from David Scott, D-Atlanta, who is the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, would guarantee the funding for scholarships to 19 HBCUs designated under the Second Morrill Act of 1890 as land-grant universities. The 1890 law made them land-grant universities in an effort to promote access to agricultural and mechanical education for African Americans.
“Bringing a diverse range of talented, young, creative minds into our agriculture industry is vital to our future success," Scott said in statement. "For, if we do not do our part here in Congress to invest in these outstanding students, we risk exacerbating the already difficult challenge of an aging generation of producers, farmers, and agriculture business owners, which are critical to maintaining our food supply and our number one trading asset, which is agriculture."
Scott added that he graduated from Florida A&M University, one of the 19 land-grant universities, and understands the value of the scholarship program for students around the U.S.
"This bill will make sure that we have talented, educated, and gifted farmers, ranchers, and producers, of our food, clothing, and fiber for generations to come,” Scott said.
