MARIETTA — Mistakes do not have to define a person's life.
That was the theme resonating inside the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Friday, where 15 detainees celebrated their graduation from the jail's new reentry program. Fifteen detainees graduated from courses that will help place them in construction jobs upon their release.
On the walkway above the room, fellow detainees invited to the ceremony watched as their friends moved one step closer toward life outside the jail walls. They saw an opportunity that could soon be available to them.
Rebuilding lives
One of the programs was a 120-hour course in pre-apprenticeship training for future construction workers. Two detainees, including one woman, completed the course.
The other program entailed 20 days of construction job training from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week for four weeks. Thirteen men in the Cobb jail, all of whom are scheduled to be released in the next 90 days, graduated from the course.
Quintarius Beck is one of them. Detained in jail for over a year for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting, he told the MDJ graduating from the program “feels amazing.”
“It has really helped out in my life, that I will be able to get out and ... work a job, be able to take care of my family,” Beck said. “It kind of gives me hope that I’ll be able to move forward and I’ll be able to be successful in life.”
Graduates of the program are awarded eight construction industry-recognized credentials, enabling them to work in the trade of their choice within the industry. The jobs range in starting pay from $13-$19.
After getting a good-paying construction job, Beck said his goal is to work his way up to construction superintendent before eventually starting his own construction company.
“If God willing, one day I’ll own my own construction company and I’ll be able to give opportunities back to young men just like myself,” Beck said.
Antoine Peppers had been in the Cobb jail for four months for an alleged assault, as well as gun and marijuana possession, when he heard about the program. Out of 250 applicants, he was one of the “lucky 13” selected for the program.
Peppers said he never had an opportunity in his life like the one afforded him by the course. He added that it showed him there were positives to take away from his incarceration, now six months in.
“It was hard, though,” Peppers said. “They was on us, they put fire under us to make us do it. It was a good opportunity, though, and I really want to see what’s going to happen when I get out, that’s the important part.”
Like Beck, Peppers also hopes to start his own construction company in the future.
Speaking at the ceremony, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens credited jail staff, led by Col. Temetris Atkins, for implementing the program at the facility. He said the ceremony was “proof of principle” that the program is a success and will be one the jail can return to.
Owens also congratulated the graduates for a job well done, noting it was a proud day for everyone at the sheriff’s office as the ceremony's attendees, including Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid, beamed from the audience.
“Today is a testament that in Cobb County we believe in the motto of ‘those who are willing to help themselves,’ and y’all are willing to help yourselves to make you a better man or woman when you walk out of this facility,” Owens said. “I commend you all on the great work you’ve done while you were in this program and the hard work you put in.”
Reentering society
The reentry program for jail inmates, known "ReAlign ReStart," is run by the publicly funded nonprofit job center CobbWorks, which connects people in the county with workforce development resources, such as training and career counseling.
Sonya Grant, the group's president and CEO, told the MDJ the reentry program was made possible by the partnership with Construction Ready, which offers rigorous, accountability-based construction training to underemployed and unemployed people across Georgia and in Jacksonville, Florida.
"ReAlign ReStart" marks the company’s 28th class in Cobb, though it is the first it has conducted inside the county jail.
“It provides them the opportunity to make a great living in an actual career instead of … working low-wage jobs all around,” said Jamie Buck, vice president of Construction Ready, of the program. “It keeps them in a great position so they don’t have to worry about going after other means to survive.”
Grant added that graduates of the programs will receive support beyond job placement assistance.
“For example, individuals that may need things like funding for childcare, funding for transportation to get themselves back and forth to work, maybe money for uniforms,” Grant said. “Those are the little things that people like us don’t necessarily think about, but really can be an impediment to being employed.”
