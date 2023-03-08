Smyrna is one step closer to becoming the second Cobb city to place red light cameras at busy intersections, which city officials hope will be installed in a couple of months.
The City Council voted unanimously this week to add red light cameras at two intersections — the corner of South Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector, and the corner of Spring Road and Cumberland Boulevard.
City Administrator Joe Bennett said Arizona-based Verra Mobility, which sold the city its cameras, said they would likely be installed in May.
Red light cameras are placed in an elevated position just before intersections, with signs indicating “photo enforcement” also at the intersections. Cameras in each direction at the four-way intersection capture drivers past the point where it is legal to be once a light has turned red. The cameras issue automatic citations using license plate information.
The city will use the money from the fines, which are $70 each, to pay Verra Mobility for the cameras, with any funds left over from citations to be used by the city.
Bennett said city officials had been exploring the possibility of red light cameras for years, dating back to his days as Smyrna police chief.
While police and city leaders have argued the cameras will reduce wrecks and improve safety at these intersections, opponents of red light cameras assert they will not do either.
The National Motorists Association lists 10 reasons why the cameras are unnecessary, including that there has been no verification that they improve safety and that drivers do not receive adequate or timely notification that they have been ticketed by a red light camera. The association proposes alternatives to the cameras, focused mainly on improving intersection controls already in place.
"Even in instances where cameras were shown to decrease certain types of accidents, they increased other accidents," the association said. "Simple intersection and signal improvements can have lasting positive effects, without negative consequences."
Ultimately, the association's take is that cities are more focused on making a profit through red light cameras than on improving their safety.
"Cities can choose to make intersections safer with sound traffic engineering or make money with ticket cameras. Unfortunately, many pick money over safety," the association said on its fact sheet about the cameras.
Marietta is the only city in Cobb with red light cameras currently in place. Cities register their cameras with the Georgia Department of Transportation, which said Marietta has cameras at three intersections: Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway, Powder Springs Road and South Marietta Parkway, and Cobb Parkway and Allgood Road.
According to Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton, the three red light cameras in Marietta resulted in $673,473 in fines from July 2021 through June 2022.
Bennett said in August the high number of accidents and violations at the intersections necessitated the purchase of the cameras, which he expects will pay for themselves.
“The anticipated cost for the service is $0, as it will be violator-funded with revenue sharing of any collections,” Bennett said.
