Theodore Grant, 77, of Marietta, cools off with a drink of water during a lunch break from his election day job. Grant was hired by a candidate to wave a sign along a street near a voting location in Powder Springs.
Robin Rayne
Roderick Turner casts his ballot at Zion Baptist Church in Marietta on Tuesday.
Leo Tochterman
LaTonya Jones casts her ballot at Zion Baptist Church in Marietta on Tuesday.
Leo Tochterman
Peggi Millinor casts her ballot at Zion Baptist Church in Marietta on Tuesday.
Leo Tochterman
EDITOR'S NOTE: Tuesday's primary voting results were not available by press time. Visit mdjonline.com for complete updates on the 2022 primary/non-partisan election. For a report on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and their efforts in the Georgia governor's race, see Around Town, Page A4.
Marietta voters filed into Zion Baptist Church on Tuesday to cast ballots in federal, state and local elections.
The church precinct had minimal wait times, which some are crediting to a surge in early voting statewide this cycle.
Peggy Millinor, who voted in Marietta on Tuesday, said she was most focused on the governor's race, and that her voting process was straightforward.
"It was easier to understand the different amendments, because sometimes you read them, and you're like, 'what am I voting for?' Millinor said. "It was very easy, and I didn't have to wait in line here or anything."
Millinor attributed the short wait times to a surge in early voting, which ended on Friday.
"I think early voting has made a big difference in our voting process. For people, I think that's made a big difference," Millinor said.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ that the majority of county precincts were uncrowded, although precincts in East Cobb with cityhood referendums had some of the highest turnouts on Tuesday and during early voting.
"The robust early voting did make election day a lot smoother, but overall, in both early voting and today, the highest areas were the ones in the cityhood area," Eveler said.
Eveler said a few ballot scanners became temporarily jammed at busier times on Tuesday morning, but there were no major issues to report.
Georgia saw record early voting turnout for a primary, with more than 850,000 voters casting a ballot in person or returning an absentee ballot. In Cobb, more than 55,000 ballots were cast in early voting, and another 6,000 absentee ballots were accepted as of the end of last week.
There was a 168% increase in early voting statewide, compared to the primaries in 2018, and a 212% jump in early voting turnout from the 2020 primaries.
By early Tuesday afternoon, the voting precinct at Zion Baptist Church was mostly empty, with just one or two voters in at a time.
