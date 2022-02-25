EDITOR’S NOTE: This month the MDJ is publishing a series of stories celebrating Black History Month. This article features the Rev. Eric Beckham, pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Marietta.
MARIETTA — Zion Baptist Church’s the Rev. Eric Beckham, who has led his congregation through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, has served as pastor there for six years. In most jobs, that doesn’t make you new. But Zion dates back more than 150 years.
“He’s still learning, you know? He’s on the learning curve,” said Bobbie Sims, Beckham’s executive assistant. “But he’s doing everything in his power to get to know the people, and that’s because he wants to do everything to serve and lead the congregation.”
Zion has a venerable history, evidenced by the sign out front, which reads “FOUNDED BY FORMER SLAVES IN 1866.” Zion’s first congregants were freed slaves whose former masters attended First Baptist Church of Marietta. The freedmen first worshiped together in a brush arbor.
“People tend to go to church where they’re most comfortable. … I’m assuming maybe that’s why Sunday morning at 11 a.m. is one of the most segregated hours in America,” Beckham said.
Across Lemon Street from Zion’s main buildings is the Old Zion Heritage Museum. The brick chapel housing the museum dates to 1888 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
That history and tradition is one aspect that makes the church special for Beckham, who’s partial to traditional worship.
“We don’t sing all of the old slave songs or anything like that. But we still sing some of the hymns and some of the older-style songs, and have that kind of traditional worship experience,” Beckham said.
Beckham is soft-spoken and calm, but candid about his philosophy. Dressed in a crisp, double-breasted suit, he sat in one of the cushioned seats in Zion’s cavernous sanctuary, telling his story.
The pastor grew up in Columbia, Maryland, with two brothers. He speaks of being saved at the age of 14. His mentor was the pastor at his childhood church, the Rev. Robert Davis of Long Reach Church of God.
“Being in a single-parent household, without a father in the house — I did have a father, but he wasn’t in the house — it was just awesome to me, like, ‘Wow, a man of this wisdom and just teaching the word. … I just admired him greatly.”
Incidentally, Beckham ended up becoming his mentor’s brother-in-law. Beckham’s wife, Maritza, is Davis’s sister. (Davis is about 30 years older than her.) The Beckhams have four children.
As a teenager, the dream of becoming a pastor got into Beckham, and he couldn’t shake it. Business seemed like a more stable pursuit, so he went off to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, where he earned an undergraduate business degree.
But corporate America wasn’t for him. Still feeling the call of the ministry, he went to a library to look up seminaries, applied to five of them and was accepted by them all.
“Princeton gave all the money, so that’s why I went to Princeton,” he said with a chuckle. “I never visited, never interviewed, didn’t know anything about the study or the school.”
It was in seminary that he discovered a love of mission work, a passion which remains central to his work.
“Jesus said, ‘I was hungry and you fed me …. I was thirsty, you gave me a drink. I was in prison, and you came to see about me,’” Beckham said.
That’s from the 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, in which Jesus says, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
While at Princeton, Beckham started visiting Trenton State Prison (now New Jersey State Prison), the state’s only maximum-security facility.
“I just loved it,” Beckham said. “Spending 10 hours per week with, you know, supposedly the worst offenders in the world, and they were just some of the greatest guys, some of the most intelligent, some of the most gifted. And yet, these are literally the lifers … That was real ministry.”
In addition to leading services, he would visit with inmates in their cells. He recalls how passionate they were singing hymns, and how grateful they were to have spiritual guidance.
People on the outside lead busy lives, he said. Beckham often felt he was a more effective pastor with the inmates.
“When you get guys who want to be there, who are down at the bottom, and they’re worshiping, it’s unbelievable,” he said.
‘Tremendous ministry’
After seminary, Beckham landed at Clear View Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where he remained for 22 years.
The community he served had lots of issues — incarceration, unemployment, poverty. His car was broken into on the first day he was there. He worked with kids who were gang members, and families suffering from PTSD due to violence.
“Doing that urban work was tremendous ministry,” he said. “Maybe I burned out, I don’t know. But great work. And then the Lord led us .. to Marietta, Georgia.”
Newark was a segregated city, Beckham said. When he came to Marietta, he felt “this was surreal, this is fantasy island.”
“It’s a beautiful place, you know, there’s this racial mixture. A lot of educated people here,” he said of Marietta.
In Newark, he was wary of strangers on the sidewalk. In Marietta, he was teased about the anti-theft device in his car.
That doesn’t mean, of course, that there aren’t problems in Cobb. They’re just more distant and out-of-sight than in urban communities, he said.
“They are here,” Beckham said. “There’s homeless here in Cobb County. There’s inmates here in Cobb County. … Cobb County, Marietta may not allow them to be in public, and I don’t wanna get into all the politics but … the need is always here.”
At Zion, Beckham has focused on outreach and service work. Helping others should be the core emphasis of any church, Beckham believes.
“He’s very passionate about mission work,” Sims said. “He’s just a God-fearing man. And he believes in the power of prayer.”
Homelessness, in Beckham’s view, is one of the greatest needs in Cobb, driven by rising rents and home prices. Many of the people in need aren’t on the street, but in extended-stay hotels, struggling to stay above water.
Zion partners with the county and the federal government, using Community Development Block Grant funds to provide rental and utilities assistance.
Zion also uses its own funds for such programs, though there’s never really enough. Beckham compared money to water that has to be rationed. Someone may come to the church needing $1,000 to stay housed, but the church can only give them $300. Sometimes the tap has to be shut off, to replenish the fund.
“It’s just like water in terms of, it’s just coming out the faucet, it’s gone. And there’s so much demand or need from the homeless, or people who are struggling with their rent or utilities,” he said.
The church’s mission is also international. This month, Beckham made his third annual trip to Liberia, where he visits a remote village. Zion donates to support education there, including computers, software, and batteries powered by solar panels. It’s one of the pastor’s favorite programs, one he feels connects African Americans to their historical roots.
“We’re so disconnected from Africa that we just believe it’s a poor, impoverished, desert place,” he said. “And I think we owe an obligation … to take it all the way across the world.”
Beckham, who completed a counseling program in marriage and family therapy at Kean University in New Jersey, also works with distressed couples and troubled youth.
Zion works with Family Promise Cobb County to provide food and shelter to families without homes. And the church has a counseling center where it offers therapy.
On the political side, Beckham tries to honor the legacy of civil rights leaders by supporting political participation, and telling younger generations about the importance of exercising — and defending — the freedoms their ancestors fought for. He believes that voting rights are under assault because Black Americans organized and turned out in high numbers in recent elections.
“We try not to get into pushing particular candidates, but we definitely, fundamentally, as a Black church, are very big on voting, and the right to vote, given our history,” Beckham said.
Part of Zion’s mission is to teach younger members about the church’s history, mission and traditions. This year, the church is running a Black History Month oratorical contest, where youth perform speeches given by famous Black Americans.
African Americans “still want their children to learn Black history, be a part of the culture, understand the traditions … they can value their history.”
Over the years, the area around Zion has changed dramatically, owing to the gentrification of Marietta Square and surrounding communities. Once, there was public housing nearby. Now, there are new townhomes that sell for half a million dollars, or more.
“That’s where the church really got its membership from for years, all the way up until say 2000,” Beckham said.
The church is now populated by more commuters, and a more affluent crowd, Beckham said.
But the Rev. Harris Travis, Beckham’s predecessor, foresaw what would happen to downtown Marietta, and spent much of his tenure buying property around Zion and building new facilities, including the school.
“Rev. Travis was old school, and he was a builder, because we built the new sanctuary, the education facility, all of those under his leadership,” Sims said.
Whatever the fate of the neighborhood, Zion will remain as an asset for generations of African-American Christians, Beckham said.
Rev. Travis retired after 24 years leading Zion. He gave the church two year’s notice so they could begin looking for a replacement.
As a Korean War veteran, Travis said that in the military, he “noticed that they could bring commanding officers in and change, and never miss a beat.”
“And so my intent there was to steer the church, because one of the things when churches really get into problems (is) when there’s no one there to steer.”
Travis said Beckham is an effective leader with an easygoing personality.
“He’s an excellent speaker, and in my opinion is doing a super job. Especially when confronted with this COVID,” Travis said.
Worship during a pandemic
The pandemic brought tremendous adjustments to Zion. Services, church meetings, Bible studies and Sunday school all went virtual. The choir is still socially distanced on Sundays.
Pre-COVID-19, the church had around 2,500-3,000 members, Beckham said. Many of those people have returned to in-person worship, but many haven’t. Financially, the church stayed about the same, he said.
Zion received a federal grant — $1 million over two years — to stabilize Zion Baptist Academy, which includes preschool, kindergarten and first grade. The school, like all schools, had to turn on a dime to switch to virtual schooling.
Beckham has seen in children the mental health effects of the pandemic that schools across the country are grappling with.
“Our kids have experienced mental health issues like we’ve never seen before being out of school for that year. A few of the kids that we never would have dreamed are having suicidal ideations at young ages,” Beckham said, saying some kids are as young as 11 or 12.
The pastor believes the effects of the pandemic will be with us for a long time.
“I wish we weren’t so online-based now. You have to do everything virtually. The worship service, most people are virtual … I’m an in-person guy, I like to be in church on Sunday,” he said.
Sims, who described Beckham as “a people person” and “the son I never had,” credits the pastor with keeping the church on track during the pandemic. The church provided vaccines to congregants, which Sims thinks helped bolster trust.
“I think it was an opportunity for people to come to the church, get the vaccinations, and feel more comfortable about coming to face-to-face church. People have started coming back … and I think it’s because of Pastor Beckham’s leadership,” she said.
