Kennesaw State University alumnus Raymond Goslow placed second in the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship Tuesday night.
KSU hosted a watch party that Goslow attended, and students packed the room to meet the former Owl-turned-campus legend.
The evening began with a Q&A session as Goslow took the stage to speak with students and professors at his alma mater.
“Raymond, I have to ask, is this why you missed my class so often?” a professor jokingly quipped from the back of the room.
Goslow quickly reminded the professor of his perfect attendance record and moved on to the next curious attendee, a student who wanted to know Goslow’s favorite book and musical album.
“Ghostwritten” by David Mitchell was Goslow’s favorite book, he said, and “Vessel” by Twenty One Pilots was his favorite album.
Goslow took a few more questions, and then it was time for the show to start. As he exited the stage to find his seat in the front row, the crowd of students loudly chanted “Raymond!” repeatedly.
Jaskaran Singh of the University of Texas at Austin edged out Goslow at the end, finishing with a score of $51,700 and winning the $250,000 grand prize.
Goslow finished with a second-best $46,999, and Liz Feltner of Northeastern University finished last with $7,400.
Overall, Singh answered 50 questions correctly, Goslow answered 35 and Feltner answered 19.
Goslow still took home $100,000 for placing second in the final round.
Throughout the show, contestants had to correctly recite modern song lyrics, identify Elon Musk, recall the names of obscure insects and more.
Speaking with the MDJ after meeting nearly 150 or more current KSU students, who eagerly waited in line for their chance to talk to him, Goslow said Tuesday’s watch party was a special experience.
“The whole experience tonight reminded me of what a powerful, unifying experience college is,” he said. “All these people who wouldn’t have necessarily had anything in common if they hadn’t come to KSU were all united around a common cause, which was me. It felt really special to be the reason everyone was here tonight.”
Paying taxes is Goslow’s top priority right now before he does anything else with his winnings, he said.
“My No. 1 priority right now is making sure I pay my taxes correctly. After that, I don’t really know, but I do hope to get a house soon and that extra chunk of change would certainly help as a down payment.”
Goslow, the senior library assistant for periodicals at Switzer Library in Marietta, is newly married to his spouse, Jordan.
Throughout the National College Championship series, there have been two games per episode with three contestants competing in the first game and three more contestants competing in the second game.
Since Singh, Goslow and Feltner were the only three competitors left Tuesday night, they played two games and their scores from each game were added together to decide the winner.
Singh, who landed every “Daily Double” throughout the night, got off to a fast start in the first game. But Goslow caught up with him, and it became clear halfway through the first game that Goslow and Singh would be the frontrunners for the grand prize as Feltner struggled to keep up all night.
However, Singh regained a clear lead over Goslow by the end of the first game with a score of $32,400. Goslow ended the first game with $13,200, and Feltner was last with $5,800.
Between games at the watch party, a DJ played songs and engaged with the crowd of students — who were already keeping the energy in the room at a high level, cheering for Goslow every time he got a question right and swinging Owl towels.
During the second game, Singh and Goslow were neck-and-neck, finishing with $19,300 and $17,800, respectively. Feltner was well behind with only $4,600.
The last, and most important, “Final Jeopardy” question of the night was, “an 1873 book title gave us this phrase for the period in the late 1800s of growth and prosperity and also greed and corruption.”
Goslow and Singh answered correctly with “the Gilded Age.” Feltner answered incorrectly.
Goslow won the second game after wagering $15,999 and upping his score to $33,799 while Singh wagered no money and finished the second game with $19,300.
However, since the scores were cumulative, Singh’s strong score in the first game added to his second-place score in the second game was enough to edge out Goslow’s total score by a mere $4,701.
Still, a confetti cannon blasted black-and-yellow confetti all over the room as the show ended and the watch party celebration for Goslow began to wind down.
Despite the second-place finish, students were inspired to see Goslow’s performances over the past few weeks culminate into a run at the grand prize Tuesday.
“Honestly, it was pretty eye-opening,” Alli Parker, a junior architecture major at KSU, said. “It made the world seem a lot smaller seeing someone from my school on TV. It makes watching shows like Jeopardy! more real, like I could even envision myself on screen.”
KSU Interim President Kathy Schwaig said it was thrilling to watch an Owl dominate throughout the competition and make it as far as second place in the final.
“We’re always so proud of our students and what they bring to the table, and Raymond certainly delivered,” Schwaig said. “His enthusiasm, his passion, his hard work, his discipline, just his authentic self that he brought to the competition — we could not be more proud of him for the way he represented KSU on a national stage.”
In recognition of Goslow’s achievement, the KSU Foundation is providing matching funds to double the impact of the first $25,000 in new scholarship gifts celebrating him.
Goslow made an impressive run to the finals, often dominating the buzzer and besting opponents from Harvard, Georgetown and William & Mary among others.
Before the watch party concluded, Goslow addressed the crowd one last time.
He explained that if he looked annoyed on-screen after learning he had placed second, it was because he felt like he had let his supporters down, and he assured the students that he was rooting for them just as much as they had for him.
“I hate the feeling I get when I let people down,” he said. “But listen, what I want you all to get from this is that I set the bar so that you guys can go out and jump over it in the future.”
