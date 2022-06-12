MARIETTA — As March for Our Lives protests erupted around the nation in response to the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, the Cobb County Southern Christian Leadership Conference held a local march and rally on Marietta Square Saturday.
The protesters, a variety of ages, wore March for Our Lives shirts and carried handmade signs.
The crowd was rife with anticipation and energy as Ben Williams, Cobb SCLC president, took the stage. Williams estimated about 200 to 250 people in attendance.
“Our presence is a part of our message,” Williams began. “They will listen if we persist and insist that they listen. And we encourage other people to join us in insisting that they listen.”
The first part of the rally involved speakers sharing their own experiences and beliefs around gun control.
“We believe that gun violence has gotten out of control in this country,” Zion Baptist Church Pastor Eric Beckham said. “And we need to advocate to our policymakers and things that can be done.”
Jennifer Susko, a former counselor at Mableton Elementary School, listed some of the changes she hopes to see, such as expanding background checks and raising the age limit on ownership.
Several children attended the rally, including west Cobb resident Shiloh Forest. Forest said she came with her mother because she deserves to be safe in school.
“I want to know that I can do something about this, and that's not OK that this is happening,” she said.
Jessica Kalina, a teacher in Cobb County, held back tears while speaking about her reasons for attending the march.
“All your teachers really want to do is come and teach,” Kalina said. “I don't want to practice code red drills. I don't want to think about where my students are going to hide if a shooter is in my school, and as a mother, I don't want to think about what my children are wearing before they walk out the door in case I need to identify them.”
Makia Metzger, Democratic candidate for Cobb Solicitor General, said she is tired of having the same conversation without seeing results.
“We don’t have everyone in the room,” Metzger said. “We don't have the people who have the power to legislate, or the majority. We can sit here all day and have this conversation, but we all agree. What happens after this?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.