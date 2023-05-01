MARIETTA — Thousands congregated on Marietta Square to enjoy the annual Taste of Marietta Sunday.
The festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, is hosted on the last Sunday in April every year. It brought an estimated 24,000 people to the Square by 6 p.m., according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department spokesman.
People roamed the streets as the smoky scents of barbeque filled the air, eagerly waiting in line to sample the more than 50 food vendors, who sold everything from ice cream to funnel cakes to cocktails.
The festival was created in 1993 by the Marietta Visitors Bureau and has grown in the years since.
Attendee Yvonne Long tries to make it out to the festival every year and believes it was busier last year.
“Maybe the weather this morning threw people off,” Long said. “I’m usually here first thing in the morning, but I waited till the afternoon this time.”
Long enjoys sampling all the food from the restaurants. This year, Jacobs Java’s Chicago-style hotdogs were her favorite.
Kansonia Parker and her husband, Nic Parker, sat in Glover Park, enjoying her favorite drink at the festival, a pineapple pina colada. The Parkers have lived in Marietta for five years, but this is their first time at the festival.
Attendee Keely Gerety said her favorite item was the ice cream.
“I also liked the concerts and all of the local restaurants," Gerety said.
Alongside the food, the festival hosted music performances as well as activities and games for children.
“My favorite thing is just seeing everybody,” said Ryan Calhoun. “It's very lively and the weather is great. It’s just a fun little thing to do on the weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.