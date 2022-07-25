As a major component of their 2023 budget, Cobb County commissioners are expected to approve Tuesday a $22 million spending increase to the county’s pay plan giving average raises of over 19% to nearly 3,000 workers.
Officials are eyeing the overhaul — Cobb’s first in seven years — as the centerpiece of a series of measures they hope will beat back the twin issues they’ve had with recruiting and holding on to county workers.
The plan prepared by consultant Evergreen Solutions aims to bring county workers salaries’ up to a level higher than 70% of their peers in comparable jurisdictions. Currently, they’re making on average about 13% less than the market “midpoint” — the median pay rate for a given position — relative to those jurisdictions.
Evergreen received a fee of $128,000 for its work on the study. Per the firm’s website, it’s been retained in the past by governments around metro Atlanta including Powder Springs, Brookhaven, Roswell, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, and Woodstock, and recently completed a similar study for the city of Marietta.
One of the most significant features of the pay plan is raising the minimum wage for county workers to $17 per hour, or $35,360 per year. Currently, the county’s lowest-paid full-time employees make just over $24,000 per year.
When Evergreen presented its findings to the board in May, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she’d originally planned on a $15 per hour starting wage, but was beginning to question whether that was enough.
“When we first started looking at this, that seemed reasonable, but now it doesn’t today. These minimums are going up,” Cupid said at the time.
In her series of town halls this summer, Cupid has consistently tied the pay issue to the county’s affordable housing shortage by arguing those on the county’s payrolls deserve to make enough to live in the same place they work.
Most full-time employees outside of public safety operations will see an average raise of 10.7%, while part-time workers will see an average raise of more than 46%. The current lowest pay rate for part-time employees is just over $9.
Other changes would include revising the salary progression to include 27 “grades.” Within each grade is a salary range that spans $10,000 at the lowest end ($36,360 to $54,808) to upwards of $95,000 at the highest grade ($146,379 to $241,526).
While police and firefighters covered by the county's pay plan have their salaries within their possible range standardized (a system known as "step-and-grade"), other employees' salaries will be determined according to their current pay and tenure with the county.
For public safety employees not covered by the step-and-grade program — high-ranking police and fire officials, for example — they’ll see an average raise of 3.3%.
Once approved, the pay plan is set to take effect Oct. 1 with the start of the fiscal year 2023 budget. But commissioners will also consider Tuesday implementing the study starting in September, during the current fiscal year’s last two pay periods.
“With vacancy levels in many departments at an alarmingly high rate, the sooner we can adjust pay levels to attract frontline staff, the better,” said county spokesman Ross Cavitt. “Funding is available in the current year's budget from the previously-mentioned vacancies.”
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
Log In
