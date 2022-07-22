MARIETTA — Construction crews and congestion have been a near-constant on Powder Springs Street in Marietta since last fall. But Public Works Director Mark Rice says that the “streetscape” project will be worth the trouble in the end.
“I know it's an inconvenience right now for traffic, for everyone,” he said. “But when it's all said and done, it'll be a very nice project that will improve traffic and pedestrian safety through here. … If everyone can just be patient with us as we get through this.”
The city is spending roughly $10.5 million on a facelift for the one-mile section of road between South Marietta Parkway and Sandtown Road.
The work began in late September of last year and is expected to wrap up in the first quarter of next year. Throughout construction, at least one lane in each direction is being kept open.
“I don't have a month yet,” Rice said, “but early 2023.”
The most notable improvement for pedestrians will be an eight-foot-wide trail on the east side of Powder Springs Street. The trail will run along the streetscape area before feeding into the Mountain to River Trail, which runs parallel to Marietta Square. It will also connect to Cobb County’s trail along Powder Springs Street, which runs from Sandtown Road to County Services Parkway.
A new, five-foot-wide sidewalk will be built on the west side of the street — the state Department of Transportation requires sidewalks on both sides, Rice said.
The Marietta Confederate Cemetery east of the road will not be affected, Rice said. Instead, the entire road will be shifted about 10 feet to the west. What is currently the easternmost lane by the cemetery will become the walking trail; what is currently the western sidewalk will become the westernmost lane.
Retaining walls on the west side of the road will be demolished and moved back to make room for the new sidewalk.
Other improvements include new crosswalks at all traffic signals, a new protected left turn lane (a traffic light with a green arrow, in other words) at the Garrison Road intersection, stormwater pipe improvements, moving some utilities underground, planted medians and decorative lighting.
“We will have decorative poles similar to what we've done on Roswell and Whitlock,” Rice said. “They'll be back behind the sidewalk in some places, some other places we just don't have room behind the sidewalk, so they'll be moved out a little bit.”
The streetscape will improve both pedestrian access and traffic flow, Rice said.
“We are improving traffic signals, turn lanes. We're not adding any lanes of traffic, but with the medians … and some of the merging madness that goes on down through here, we'll be able to improve that, keep the flow of traffic a whole lot safer than what it currently is … It'll improve everything,” Rice said.
The idea for the project originated more than 15 years ago, Rice said, as an effort to beautify the north-south thoroughfare. It was included on the project lists for the 2011 and 2016 one-percent sales tax referendums. The 2011 SPLOST provided $8.5 million in funding, with the balance coming from the 2016 SPLOST.
“What we're trying to do is make that entrance into the city a valuable entrance, instead of what you might say, has been in the past a blighted area,” said Grif Chalfant, a longtime councilman whose ward includes part of Powder Springs Street.
The city had originally hoped to complete the project for $8.5 million, but bids came in at $10.5 million, Rice said.
Powder Springs Street is the biggest road project that the city is currently working on, and within the top five road projects of recent decades, Rice said, on par with previous overhauls on Roswell Street and Whitlock Avenue.
“If you look at the scope of Roswell, Whitlock, Fairground … If you bring those projects into the economies of scale of today's market, those would probably outrank this one based on cost,” Rice said.
While conceding that traffic is “a mess” right now, Chalfant said that beautifying the road will hopefully attract new development.
“I think if you look over the past 15, 20 years, for all the new pieces that have gone in the Marietta puzzle there, it has really been an improvement overall,” Chalfant said. “And what you're trying to do is give the infrastructure that will allow you to have even more … good quality developments come in there. Whether it's housing or shopping centers, or whatever.”
