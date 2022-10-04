If commutes in metro Atlanta haven't hit rock bottom, they may get close starting next week.
Drivers can expect "extreme" and "profound" delays during planned lane closures around the I-285 and GA-400 interchange, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
And not just for a weekend — GDOT expects the closures, which will reduce traffic to just three lanes in each direction, to last eight months and add an hour or more to commutes. That, GDOT added, is "under the best of conditions."
The closures will be between the I-285 exits at Roswell and Ashford-Dunwoody roads. The eastbound closure could begin as soon as this Saturday, with the westbound closures starting about two weeks later.
The announcement from the state is the latest headache for drivers in the multi-year project, dubbed "Transform 285/400." The completion date has been pushed back several times, and was originally set to be finished in 2020 before the project's scope expanded.
State officials say once finished, the project will allow it to move onto building new express lanes along GA-400. Until then, they warned, it won't be pretty.
“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” GDOT official Marlo Clowers said in a news release.
“We urge motorists to leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes to stay away from the construction area, and consider alternative commute options. If traveling through the area, always pay attention and use extreme caution.”
