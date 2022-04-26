Smyrna homes will open their garden gates and parlor doors to residents this weekend for a tour of some of the city’s most magnificent landscape designs and collections of art.
The Smyrna Art and Garden Tour will feature a series of locations across town in a self-guided tour. Put on by Keep Smyrna Beautiful and the Smyrna Arts Council, it’s part of a celebration of the city’s 150th birthday.
Among the centerpieces of the weekend tour will be the home garden of Larry Freeman, whose wooded backyard boasts a dazzling collection of rhododendrons, hostas, ferns, aralias, and more. A creek, peppered with nooks to meditate on nature’s bounty over a glass of wine, provides a pleasant soundtrack.
Freeman told the MDJ he’s worked on the garden for over a decade, spending about three hours a week tending to its winding corridors and flora. His attention to detail is unmatched, crimping the edges of the pine straw bedding to make for clean edges along the mossy stone paths.
“When we started this … the goal was to find gardens that would be doable by just the rank and file,” said Nell Robinson of Keep Smyrna Beautiful. “Like, you don’t have to be scared of gardening — look at the simple way she does this, that, and the other thing. So it has grown over the years.”
Freeman’s garden will be one of five featured this weekend. Though his is the grandest in scale, others will be themed to feature selected native plants or selected sculpture works.
Several homes, meanwhile, will be open to showcase their private collections of art on display, complementing the gardens.
In addition, a tea room with refreshments will be open for ticket holders throughout the day at Brawner Hall on Atlanta Road. There will also be a plant sale featuring perennials, annuals, and decorative arrangements, along with a sale of work from local artists.
Tickets are $20 a head, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/37EtTmx. Tickets are also available in-person through Friday at Vickery Hardware, Love Street Gifts & Gardens, and the city of Smyrna’s Recycling Center. Day-of tickets can be had at Brawner Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.