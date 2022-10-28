Or at least a lot of people do this Halloween, according to those that work at Eddie's Trick Shop, a local costume, makeup, and magic shop on Marietta Square.
The staff there said that aside from the jean-jacketed character from the most recent season of Netflix's "Stranger Things," there are the usual favorites: princesses, superheroes, and classic horror characters.
"Traditionally the biggest costumes are the blockbusters of that year or the previous year," said Daniel Russel, who works in Eddie's makeup department. "You'd be surprised how specific people get. They'll say things like, 'I want to be Michael Myers from Halloween 4.'"
Carter and Crew Calvert, four-year-old twin brothers, will be trick or treating in their Marietta neighborhood this year as Batman and Captain America.
Their older brother has taken a different route.
"My 12-year-old is going as a hot dog. Because it's random," said mom Sarah Calvert.
Their grandmother, Janell Calvert, will join them as a witch, her costume every year.
"It's the fanciest thing I own, my witch's hat," said Janell Calvert.
Witch and wizard garb is always a popular option, Eddie's employees said.
"People buy a lot of black, Gothic-looking and medieval stuff," added William Fleming, a sales associate at Eddie's.
Others, like Devan Curry, a neuroscience graduate student at Kennesaw State University, opted for a couple's costume. She is going dressed as a mouse alongside her friend's French bulldog, who will be dressed as cheese.
Unfortunately for Eddie Munson admirers, official costumes with his Hellfire Club jacket have been hard to come by this year due to popularity and licensing. But his long, shaggy hair can be replicated at home — if you dare.
