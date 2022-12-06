SMYRNA — The City Council voted 4-2 to allocate an additional $500,000 for the building of a downtown park slated to open in spring 2023.
Village Green Park will be located just south of the StillFire Brewing brewery being built in downtown Smyrna. The brewery and adjacent park are sandwiched between Atlanta Road and the Smyrna Community Center.
In January, the council agreed to sell an acre of city-owned land to StillFire, which will build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there.
The proceeds from that sale — $600,000 — were to fund Village Green Park. In April, the council allocated an additional $400,000 for the park from the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds, bringing the total cost to $1 million. The latest funding allocation was sourced from the city's general fund.
With Monday night’s vote, the cost for the park is now $1.5 million, an increase Mayor Derek Norton told the MDJ was necessary to overcome issues with grading on the property and to match finishes in other parks the city is upgrading.
Council members Charles “Corkey” Welch and Susan Wilkinson voted against the measure. The two members also voted against the deal that saw the city sell land to StillFire Brewing, as well as the first set of additional funding for the park project.
Welch’s reason for opposing the newest infusion of funds held steady from his previous vote in April against additional funding.
“It’s my opinion that the park as it is presented now is more of a benefit to the brewery than it is to the citizens of Smyrna,” Welch said.
Welch told the MDJ the city would have been better off selling the park along with the land for the brewery.
“In a perfect scenario, I believe we should have sold the full piece of property to the developer, for the full appraised value, and required that they build their own park,” Welch said. “There are things in the park that will benefit them more than just the average citizen of Smyrna.”
Wilkinson echoed Welch in her opposition to the expanded budget for the park, noting she was against selling the land to the brewery from the start.
"I didn't support it then, so I don't support it now," Wilkinson said.
Smyrna resident Jenny Bartee spoke against the park's ballooning budget at the end of Monday's council meeting.
"I'm curious as to why the issue of the grading was only found now with the proposed brewery," Bartee said. "It seems very sketchy, it seems very puzzling, why there wasn't more study done initially devoted to that."
Near the brewery site, the city is replacing the roundabout south of the community center with a new greenspace, including lawn space, water features, several peripheral plaza areas, seating, shade structures, new trees, bike racks and a stage for concerts and events. The City Council approved the redesign of the space last year.
Bartee asked the council what the next problem with the city's downtown redevelopment project would be.
"It's astounding to many of us that this was ever voted on, and now we're finding out the cost is just exponentially growing all the time, and it's something we don't need in our community," Bartee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.