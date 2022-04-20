This week, the Smyrna City Council voted 4-2 to pick a construction firm for a new, half-acre park, allocating up to $1 million for the project.
Village Green Park will be located just south of the StillFire Brewing brewery being built in downtown Smyrna. The brewery and adjacent park are sandwiched between Atlanta Road and the Smyrna Community Center.
In January, the council agreed to sell an acre of city-owned land to StillFire, which will build its two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery there.
The proceeds from that sale — $600,000 — were to fund Village Green Park. With Monday night's vote, the city allocated an additional $400,000 for the park, to be taken from the city's federal COVID-19 relief funds, bringing its total cost to $1 million.
Mayor Derek Norton acknowledged in January the $600,000 might not cover the cost of the park, but told the MDJ then that “if we’re going to do a park, let’s do it right, and give the people what they deserve.”
Winter Construction, the only company to submit a bid, was chosen by council to oversee construction.
“Most of the cost is driven by the 2,200-square-foot playground and the equipment that goes into that, as well as the seat walls and so forth, the hardscapes and some of the items in the pet friendly area … and the stage,” City Administrator Joe Bennett said.
Council members Susan Wilkinson and Charles “Corkey” Welch voted against the measure. The two members also voted against the deal that saw the city sell land to StillFire Brewing.
“I believe that we're taking public money and using it for private benefit … I just can't support it,” Welch said. “And you know, I guess the question becomes, if you don't believe it's for the brewery, would we be spending a million dollars if the brewery weren't there?”
Councilman Tim Gould countered by arguing the park would be available for the entire public, not just patrons of the brewery. The park is one piece of the revamped downtown the city is working to create, he said.
“This is just another avenue to draw folks, different sets of folks to that area,” Gould said. “And there are lots of other businesses within a stone's throw, walking distance to this park.”
Councilman Travis Lindley, whose ward includes the park site, said the new park was following up on the same downtown master plan that inspired the council’s decision to revamp the roundabout area by the community center and Smyrna Library.
“And the sole question was, what do we do, and how do we do it differently, with regard to downtown?” Lindley said of the master plan. “And I'm sort of hanging my hat on the fact that if we continue to do everything in downtown as we've always done it, we're going to have the exact same result. So with that, I believe that this is yet another pathway to bring life and economic development to our downtown, which is what an overwhelming majority of my ward, and I believe the city, have asked us to do.”
