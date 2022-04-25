MARIETTA — After several weeks of declining gas prices, the average price in Georgia ticked up slightly in the last week.
At $3.72 per gallon, Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 26 cents less than last month and $1.16 more than this time last year.
Although statewide prices have risen, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Cobb County Monday was $3.80, the same as a week ago, according to data gathered by the MDJ from GasBuddy and AAA.
Alex Howard of Atlanta, who was fueling his company's car at the QuickTrip on South Marietta Parkway at Fairground Street on Monday, said that higher gas prices have caused him to make cost-cutting decisions in other aspects of his life.
"I try to be more frugal. It keeps me from traveling as far if it's not necessary. I was paying $50 to fill up my car, and now I'm paying $70 to fill my car," Howard said. "It affects a lot of decisions, like going out to eat versus cooking at home. I'm usually going to go with the cheaper option with inflation and the cost of everything going up."
David Susskind, a Kennesaw State University student from Douglasville who was filling up on Monday, said he commutes three days out of the week to school and five days a week to work. As a result, Susskin said he has made cutbacks in other forms of spending.
"I've cut out going out to dinner with friends and stuff and streaming services and other entertainment ... because rent has also increased and with everything that's been going on with fuel prices, as well as energy costs. It is getting expensive."
Susskind said gas prices have made him less inclined to travel this summer.
"If I'm going to spend $300 on a trip just on gas alone, then what's the point?" Susskind said.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $3.72, thanks, in part, to Gov. Brian Kemp's ongoing gas tax suspension that began March 18 and ends May 31.
Today, it costs $55.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
According to AAA, as far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Atlanta, where it is $3.75, and least expensive in Warner Robins, where it is $3.62.
According to AAA, costs have remained around the same price due to countering concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market and fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world's leading oil consumer.
"As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson said. "Consumers may be catching a little break from March's record-high prices, but don't expect any dramatic drops."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.