Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decline this week compared to a week ago.
Monday’s average is six cents less than a week ago and 54 cents less than last month yet $1 more than this time last year.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Cobb County Monday was $3.80, seven cents cheaper than it was a week ago, according to data gathered by the MDJ from GasBuddy and AAA.
Laura Ebron of Marietta, a physical therapist with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, who was fueling her car at the Kroger Fuel Center on Whitlock Avenue Monday, said the drop in gas prices was not evident to her, but she has adjusted to higher prices.
"No...well, I don't know if I noticed (the price drop), but it is a little cheaper than it was," she said. "I have traveled less. I made that decision, not that I have to, but I want to choose my spending wisely."
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $3.70 thanks, in part, to Gov. Brian Kemp's ongoing gas tax suspension that began March 18 and ends May 31.
Today, it costs $55.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
According to AAA, as far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Atlanta where it is $3.70 and least expensive in Valdosta where it is $3.55.
“The average price for a gallon of gasoline has fallen below $4 for much of the U.S.,” Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokeswoman, said. “Georgians have seen over a 50 cents drop in pump prices since last month. These lower prices were a welcome relief for drivers who hit the road to spend time with family and friends during the Easter weekend.”
While fueling her car at the Kroger Fuel Center on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta where she lives Monday, a woman who asked that her name be withheld said the drop in gas prices affects her husband more than her.
"I mean, my car is pretty fuel efficient, but my husband's car takes (premium gas), so that's a big difference," she said.
She will be most impacted by gas prices in the coming weeks.
"I just travel to get groceries and to work right now, that's it, but I have travel plans for this summer, so that is when I'll see the difference."
On Kemp's decision to suspend the gas tax, the woman simply said she thinks "it is one of the good decisions he's made."
According to AAA, President Joe Biden announced plans to allow sales of higher-ethanol gasoline, or E15, through the summer months.
Biden's aim is to bring relief to Americans in areas where higher-ethanol gasoline is sold as it typically sells for five to 10 cents cheaper per gallon than regular gas. Not all vehicles are designed to run on higher-ethanol gasoline, AAA said, so drivers should be sure their vehicle is compatible with it before using it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.