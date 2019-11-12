The Cobb County Watershed Stewardship reminds residents as they prepare for their Thanksgiving feast to stop FOG from clogging their household pipes.
FOG stands for fats, oils and grease from food, which harden in pipes causing blockages and sewer overflows. In Cobb County, 85% of sewer blockages are grease-related and occur in residential areas.
Residents can keep their pipes and the festivities flowing this holiday season with the following practices:
Scrape pans and plates into the trash, not the sink.
Pour, wipe and scrape oil and grease from pans into a container, then throw it away.
Fryer grease should be cooled, then placed in a sealed container and disposed in the trash.
Use sink strainers to catch food and empty the strainer into the trash.
For more information, visit cobbstreams.org or call 770-419-6430.
