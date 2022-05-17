A Fulton County judge has temporarily blocked the execution of Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who was scheduled to be killed via lethal injection at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams sided with Presnell's attorneys late Monday night in finding the state had violated an agreement outlining when executions could resume after the COVID-19 pandemic, the AP reports.
Presnell was convicted in 1976 of abducting eight-year-old Lori Smith and her 10-year-old friend from a wooded path in Smyrna as they walked home from school. He drove them to another wooded area in Cobb, where he raped the older girl and drowned Smith in Nickajack Creek.
He has been on death row for 46 years.
The judge's ruling came down hours after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Presnell's clemency request for a stay of execution and a commutation of his sentence to life without parole.
Attorneys for the office of Attorney General Chris Carr told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution they would appeal the ruling "so Presnell’s execution could proceed as planned."
The Department of Corrections, which is overseeing the execution, referred questions to Carr's office. The MDJ has asked the Attorney General for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.