POWDER SPRINGS — Skaters and spectators have reason to rejoice: a new skate park is coming to the city.
The Powder Springs City Council heard plans and received initial renderings this week for a 20,000-square-foot, $1.8 million skatepark capable of hosting Olympic-qualifying competitions to be built at Silver Comet Linear Park.
The council approved an agreement with California Skateparks for the design and construction of the skatepark at its April 18 meeting. The skatepark will be built in the eastern portion of Linear Park and replace a climbing structure that will relocate to and remain in use at another part of the park, according to the city.
The park is on schedule to be completed by March 31, 2023, Chad Kastner of Croy Engineering told the council at its Wednesday evening work session.
“I think it’s gonna be an asset to the city of Powder Springs,” Mayor Al Thurman told the MDJ. “I think it’s a long time coming and something that’s been on the drawing board for a number of years.”
Thurman said the status of the skatepark as a competition-level park affirms a commitment to bringing the best city officials have to offer to the residents of Powder Springs.
“In my mind, if you’re going to do something, don’t do it halfway,” Thurman said. “Whatever we do in the city, from my perspective, we wanna make sure we bring the best to our citizens, and in that regard, after looking at skateparks in Macon, Kennesaw, and other places, we didn’t wanna just put something that was gonna be average – we wanted to make sure that it was top-notch.”
The task of designers will be to balance the needs of everyday users of the park and those seeking to sharpen their skills for competitions like the Olympics.
“Apart from the site, just in terms of the terrain and marrying the two worlds of a competition skatepark and an everyday skatepark that for 90% or more, 99% of the time is going to be an everyday skatepark, and off the wish list of the community, that’s where we feel like our role comes into play,” said Jaxon Statzell, principal designer at California Skateparks.
The city, in partnership with California Skateparks, released an online survey in July for residents to share their interest in the park and offer input on design preferences, to which 278 people responded over a three-week period.
“The majority of the participants, 54%, were actually skateboarders,” said Zach Wormhoudt, principal landscape architect for California Skateparks and the project manager. Roller skaters accounted for 22% or 63 participants in the survey, and people interested in scootering and BMX rounded out the rest of the survey participants.
Wormhoudt told council members 40% of respondents said they do not live in Powder Springs but would travel to visit the park, indicating appeal beyond city limits.
Thurman said the skatepark will be a benefit to businesses in Powder Springs and raise the profile of a city already known for frequently hosting public events.
“The skatepark and the Linear Park as a whole, we think, is a signature for the city of Powder Springs and the skatepark is just one more thing added to that that people want to come to Powder Springs for,” Thurman said.
On a Facebook post advertising the survey, some residents expressed concerns the city would be held liable for injuries sustained by users of the park.
“These are questions that we all have asked, council members and myself, in regards to other skateparks,” Thurman said. “We think (the concern) is just kind of premature. Obviously people are going to say those kinds of things, but based on the information that we’ve received, we just think that’s a premature statement.”
