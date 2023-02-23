The project, which includes nearly 150 units, is a joint venture between the Marietta Housing Authority and Prestwick Development and sits near the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Anderson Farm Road.
CUMBERLAND — A Marietta Housing Authority project in Powder Springs will receive an extra $1.5 million in financing courtesy of the Development Authority of Cobb County.
The authority, which had previously approved $13.5 million for the Meredith Park senior apartment complex, approved the new bonds 5-0, with board members J.C. Bradbury and Smith Peck absent.
The project, which includes nearly 150 units, is a joint venture between the Marietta Housing Authority and Prestwick Development and sits near the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Anderson Farm Road.
Rising construction costs, said David Williams, an attorney with law firm Butler Snow representing the developers, have pushed the project’s budget up.
To keep tax credits the project expects to get from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, at least 50% of the project’s financing must come from bonds. And as the construction costs have gone up, the original $13.5 million bond issue has shrunk as a portion of the overall financing.
The development authority's attorney Dan McRae said the $1.5 million bond approval was likely the smallest the authority had ever done.
Prestwick’s John Marx previously said the project is targeted to residents earning between 40% and 80% of the area median income ($25,000 to $65,000 per family), with a guarantee rent won’t take up more than 30% of a resident’s income.
Construction is slated to be completed this spring, with a ribbon-cutting this summer, according to Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.